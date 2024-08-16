Datin Sr. Amreeta Kaur Pretham Singh (Kiki) (1962 – 2024), Shah Alam

DATIN SR. AMREETA KAUR A/P PRETHAM SINGH (KIKI)

9 August 1962 – 16 August 2024

Last Respects:

16 August 2024 | From 11:00am

3, Jalan Platinum 7/43B, Shah Alam, Selangor

Funeral service: 16 August 2024 | at 3:30pm

Krematorium MBPJ, Kampung Tunku

For further inquiries, please contact:

Datuk Harjeet Singh (019-219 1817)

Aveeta Hareena Kaur (016-232 1917)

| Entry: 16 Aug 2024 | Source: Family

