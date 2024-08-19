Mithi Yaad: Harjit Singh Hansra s/o Mahan Singh

In Loving Memory (Mithi Yaad)

HARJIT SINGH HANSRA S/O LATE SDR MAHAN SINGH

Departed on 30.08.2014

Dearly loved and deeply missed by family, relatives, and friends.

Sri Akhand Path Sahib

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

22 – 24 August 2024

Thursday, 10am to Saturday, 12pm

Followed by Guru Ka Langgar

PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A PERSONAL INVITATION FROM THE FAMILY.

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 19 Aug 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here