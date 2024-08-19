Mithi Yaad: Harjit Singh Hansra s/o Mahan Singh

In Loving Memory (Mithi Yaad)
HARJIT SINGH HANSRA S/O LATE SDR MAHAN SINGH
Departed on 30.08.2014
Dearly loved and deeply missed by family, relatives, and friends.
Sri Akhand Path Sahib
Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya
22 – 24 August 2024
Thursday, 10am to Saturday, 12pm
Followed by Guru Ka Langgar
PLEASE ACCEPT THIS AS A PERSONAL INVITATION FROM THE FAMILY.
| Entry: 19 Aug 2024 | Source: Family
