Modi greets Anwar at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Modi greets Anwar at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Aug 20, 2024 – Photo: MOEA, India

By Asia Samachar | India |

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi for the ceremonial welcome for the Malaysian PM who is on a two-day visit to India.

Malaysia is a key pillar of India’s Act East Policy and a valued partner in the region, according to India’s external affaris ministry.

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here