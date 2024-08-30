BIBI HARVINDER KAUR D/O BHAI SARMOK SINGH
Passed away peacefully on 30th Aug 2024
SASKAAR (CREMATION)
Date: 31st Aug 2024 (Saturday)
Time: 11.00am
Venue: Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban
Cortege leaves residence at 10.15 am
(Address: No 237, Lorong Saujana Prima, 5/2 Saujana Prima, Seremban 2 Heights, 70300 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan)
PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAS
14th September 2024 (Sat), 10.00am – 12.00pm
Gurdwara Sahib Seremban
Contact: Vaginder Kaur 013 299 5114
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 30 Aug 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here