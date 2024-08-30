BIBI HARVINDER KAUR D/O BHAI SARMOK SINGH

Passed away peacefully on 30th Aug 2024

SASKAAR (CREMATION)

Date: 31st Aug 2024 (Saturday)

Time: 11.00am

Venue: Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

Cortege leaves residence at 10.15 am

(Address: No 237, Lorong Saujana Prima, 5/2 Saujana Prima, Seremban 2 Heights, 70300 Seremban, Negeri Sembilan)

PATH DA BHOG & ANTIM ARDAS

14th September 2024 (Sat), 10.00am – 12.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Seremban

Contact: Vaginder Kaur 013 299 5114

| Entry: 30 Aug 2024 | Source: Family

