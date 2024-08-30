Sukhdeep Kaur (1945 – 2024), Ampang (Previously Bukit Mertajam, Penang)

SUKHDEEP KAUR A/P KARTAR SINGH

Aged 79. Born: 30 June 1945

Loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed by all

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our mother, Sukhdeep Kaur on the evening of 29.8.2024.

Spouse: Pirthipal Singh (Late)

Children / Spouses:

Harvinderjit Kaur Saran (Late) / Manjit Singh

Dr Harmeet Kaur Bhullar / Pritpall Singh Bhullar

Dr Mohinder Pal Singh Saran / Harvinder Kaur Gill

Grandchildren:

Avneet Kaur Bhullar

Gurtaj Singh Saran

Pranveer Singh Bhullar

Simrath Kaur Saran

FUNERAL: Saturday, 31st August 2024

2pm-4pm: Antim Sanskar (cremation) at Shamshan Bhoomi Hall (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium), Lot 294, 295, Jalan Loke Yew, Pudu, 55200 Kuala Lumpur

After the funeral, congregation will go to Gurdwara Sahib Ampang, Jalan Ulu Kelang for start of the Sehaj Path.

SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG: Saturday, 7th September 2024

9.30 a.m. to 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Ampang

Contact: Mohinder Pal Singh / Ajit Singh (+6011-2327 7140)

| Entry: 30 Aug 2024 | Source: Family

