Dr. Hardev Singh Gill (1966 – 2024), Cincinnati, USA

DR. HARDEV SINGH GILL S/O LATE GURCHARAN SINGH GILL

28.9.1966 – 9.8.2024

Passed away peacefully on 9th August 2024 in Cincinnati, USA,

Leaving behind:

Beloved Wife: Dalvinder Kaur

Beloved Mother: Sarjit Kaur

Beloved Siblings and Their Spouses:

Jagjit Singh / Garmail Kaur

Sukhdarshan Singh / Amarjeet Kaur

Paramjit Kaur / Parmindar Singh

Also mourned by his nephews, nieces, cousins, grandnephew and a large circle of relatives and friends.

In the loving memory of Hardev Singh Gill. the family will hold Sukhmani Sahib Paath & Prayers on Sunday, 8th September 2024, from 9.30 am-11.30 am, at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa (24, Jalan Raja Alang, Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia) followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

“Our cherished Hardev Singh Gill, a devoted son, a loving husband, a dedicated brother, a caring uncle, a supportive brother-in-law, a loyal cousin, and a steadfast friend, will forever be remembered as a beacon of light and strength, guiding us through every trial and tribulation. His spirit will continue to shine in our hearts, a reminder of the love, resilience, and unwavering support he brought into our lives.”

For any enquiries kindly contact:

Jagjit Singh: 012 383 5868

Sukhdarshan Singh: 012 292 1341

Paranjit Kaur: 012 983 0393

| Entry: x Aug 2024 | Source: Family

