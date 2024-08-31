Surjit Singh (1935 – 2024), Executive Accounting officer (EAO), GH Ipoh, Perak

SURJIT SINGH A/L BEANT SINGH

30.12.1935 – 31.08.2024

Executive Accounting officer (EAO), in General Hospital Ipoh, State of Perak

Late wife: Rajinder Kaur a/p Balwant Singh

Children / Spouses:

Renajit Kaur a/p Surjit Singh (daughter)

Belinda Kaur a/p Surjit Singh (daughter)

Ashley Anju a/p Surjit Singh (daughter)

Rene Claude Vytialingam (son in law)

Rajender Singh a/l Balbir Singh (son in law)

Grandchildren:

Lara Nikhita Vytialingam (granddaughter)

Dylan James Vytialingam (grandson)

SASKAAR / CREMATION:

11.30am, 1st Sept 2024 (Sunday)

Kek Look Seah Crematorium, Ipoh

Cortège leaves from No. 2, Jalan Perkins, Canning Garden, 31400 Ipoh, Perak, at 10.30am

PATH DA BHOG:

7, September 2024 (Saturday), from 10am to 12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Ashby Road, Ipoh

Contact:

010 220 2265 (Belinda Kaur)

012 506 0949 (Ashley Anju)

To my father in heaven. We miss you. You were a wonderful husband, a great brother & friend and a loving father. The eternal God is your refuge, and his everlasting arms are under you papa. If we live, we live for the Lord, and if we die, we die for the Lord. Therefore, whether we live or die, we belong to God. We long to see mummy and you someday. Until that day, we love you and miss you dearly.

