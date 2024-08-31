Merdeka: Contributions by Malayan police officers Pritam Singh Grewal and Ching Chee Ming

Chief Sub-Inspector Pritam Singh Grewal – Photograb from The Star documentary Remembering our fathers and their love for the country

Police officers Pritam Singh Grewal and Ching Chee Ming played significant roles in the struggle, especially during the Malayan Emergency. Thier stories are captured in a short documentary, Remembering our fathers and their love for the country, released by The Star as Malaysia celebrates the 67th year of Merdeka or independence.

Chief Sub-Inspector Pritam first served in Ipoh and then in Sitiawan form 1946 to 1967. He was awarded the AMN medal by Malaysia’s first Yang di-Pertuan Agong or King in 1957.

Here are some video grabs from the documentary.

Chief Sub-Inspector Pritam Singh Grewal receivving medal from Malaysia’s first Agong in 1957. Right: Family – Photograb from The Star documentary Remembering our fathers and their love for the country

Chief Sub-Inspector Pritam Singh Grewal – Photograb from The Star documentary Remembering our fathers and their love for the country

