Ipoh photographer Sandeep Singh chosen for Merdeka commercial shoot

Sandeep Singh with his BMW S1000RR

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Sandeep Singh made a splash for himself when he was chosen for the BMW Motorrad commercial shoot.

Hailing from Ipoh in the Malaysian state of Perak, Sandeep who rides a BMW S1000RR, is a wedding and corporate photographer as well as a track racer.

“My mission is to ensure our Sikh brothers and sisters observe safety when on the roads, wearing proper safety gears. If they want to experience the exhilaration of speed, then I would urge them to go to the tracks,” he told Asia Samachar.

Photographer Sandeep Singh in a BMW Motorrad commercial shoot

RELATED STORY:

Sikh bikers reach Umling La, world’s highest motorable pass (Asia Samachar, 10 Dec 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here