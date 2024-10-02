Amirjeet Kaur Mehar Singh (1947 – 2024), Petaling Jaya

Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh

AMIRJEET KAUR A/P MEHAR SINGH

Daughter of Late Mehar Singh & Late Naranjan Kaur

15 December 1947 – 1 October 2024

Petaling Jaya, Selangor

It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of a devoted wife, a loving mother & grandmother.

Deeply missed by:

Darshan Singh (Husband)

Hardev Kaur (Daughter)

Charanjit Singh (Son) & Hardeep Kaur (Wife)

Mikash Ji Singh (Grandson)

Keshley Kaur (Granddaughter)

Relatives and friends.

PATH DA BHOG

13 October 2024, Sunday, 5.30pm – 7.30pm

Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Followed by Ardaas & Guru ka Langgar

Darshan 012 317 8224, Hardev 012 655 9531

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 2 Oct 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here