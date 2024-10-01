First Mithi Yaad: Jasvinder Singh Gill (1988 – 2024), Setapak Indah

FIRST MITHI YAAD

In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Son

JASVINDER SINGH GILL A/L PRAMJIT SINGH

5.3.1988 -9.10.2023

(Setapak Indah)

His life was a blessing,

his memory a precious treasure.

We loved him beyond measure.

We are forever grateful to Waheguru for the precious gift

of your love and cherished memories that keeps your spirit alive within us.

Deeply missed by:-

Parents: Pramjit Singh & Mahindar Kaur (Mimi)

Paternal Grandparents:

Late Sdr. Lal Singh & Mata Amar Kaur (Setapak)

Maternal Grandparents:

Late Sdr Amar Singh & Late Mata Amar Kaur (Sea Park)

Uncles, aunties, cousins, relatives and friends.

SEHAJ PATH DA BHOG

6 October 2024 (Sunday)

Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa Diwan

6:30am to 8:30am: Asa Di Vaar

9.30am to 12.00pm: Kirtan followed by Sehaj Path Da Bhog.

Guru ka langgar will be served.

A loving Son, Brother, Grandson and friend. who will be fondly remembered for all the lives he has touched with his generosity, kindness & charm.

Jasvin was a true blessing and gift to all who knew him. Our lives are richer for knowing him.

Please treat this as a personal invitation to join us in remembrance of our dearest Son.

Mahindar Singh (JJ) – 019 662 2119

Pramjit Singh – 019 337 0548

| Entry: 1 Oct 2024 | Source: Family

