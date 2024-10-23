Satuanth Kaur (Sato) (1943 – 2024)

In Loving Memory

SATO

11 November 1943 – 15 October 2024

Satuanth Kaur D/O Late Jaswant Singh (IMR) & Late Joginder Kaur

Wife of the late Stanley Letchumanan

Mother of Sharmini Letchumanan

Called home on 15 October 2024, Saskaar performed on 16 October 2024.

Please join me, her sister Jesvinder Kaur, brother Inderjit Singh, sister-in-law Amangit Kaur, nieces and nephews for the

PATH DA BHOG

26 October 2024, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am

at Gurdwara Sahib Tatt Khalsa, Chow Kit, KL

followed by Guru ka langgar

A woman who broke barriers, even when times and society didn’t allow it.

I will miss your smile, Mummy.

Until we meet again, be a good girl!

Sharmini 012 339 2711, Amangit Kaur 016 267 7480

