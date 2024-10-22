Landslide at Gurdwara Sahib Tanah Rata Cameron Highlands

Gurdwara Sahib Tanah Rata in Cameron Highlands, Pahang. Insert: The landslide on Oct 13, 2024

By Premraj Singh | Malaysia |

In the early morning of Oct 13, 2024, an overnight rain had led to a slope failure, causing landslide. We are now in the inter-monsoon phase.

Generally, landslide can occur either to three major causes: geology, morphology or human activity.

We have hired an expert on this field as well as a structural engineer from Kuala Lumpur, to investigate the cause of these landslide and damages which have occurred to the building structure and to the land. Investigating report will lead to remedies and debris clearing.

Also, land surveyor have been hired to survey the boundaries of Gurdwara Sahib (within 2 days) as we believe the landslide which came down and hit the building is from the side plot (not within gurdwara boundary). We are working fast on this however at the same time we need to ensure things are in order. Upon land survey completion, further action will be taken based on the Act and legal advisor.

Second matter. There have been minor landslide occuring for the past 2 years on the slope next to the road going up to Gurdwara Sahib Tanah Rata. We have written it to Majlis Daerah Cameron Highland (MDCH). MDCH replied us accepting that the slope is under their jurisdiction, however, no allocation at the moment (Tiada Peruntukan). No day, month, year or commitment given so far for the allocation. In the coming week, we will once again meet the authorities and discuss on the above matter before concluding for the betterment of Gurdwara.

We have hired two separate Structural And Civil Consultant Firms for all the landslide issues in Gurdwara Sahib Tanah Rata. Site visit have been done.

First and foremost, investigation report on the major landslide will be prepared and endorsed on by both firms separately before we negotiate with the neighbouring plot owner. The investigation report will consist type of landslide, cause of landslide, damage occured to the building, overall damages and remedies.

Next, our consultants will prepare RC Plan (Structural Plan) on strengthening the slope for first and second matter. Based on the evaluation, both the consultants believe that the slope of minor landslide need to be rectified as soon as possible before it causes major landslide which can block the access to Gurdwara.

(Premraj Singh is a committee member of Gurdwara Sahib Tanah Rata in Cameron Highlands, Pahang)

