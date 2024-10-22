HSBC appoints Pam Kaur as first female CFO

Pam Kaur – Photo: HSBC

Britain

HSBC Holdings has promoted Pam Kaur as its first female finance chief as the London-based financial institutions streamlines itself into four business units.

Pam, who was born in India and graduated from Punjab University with an MBA in finance, was previously the bank’s group chief risk and compliance officer since January 2020. She is a group managing director and a member of the HSBC group executive committee.

Pam joined HSBC in April 2013 as Group Head of Internal Audit. In April 2019 she was appointed Head of Wholesale Market and Credit Risk and Chair of the new enterprise-wide non-financial risk forum.

She qualified as a chartered accountant at Ernst & Young and began her career in internal audit at Citibank.

She has extensive experience of creating and looking after large teams across different regions and has performed many senior roles in audit, business, compliance, finance and risk management at other global financial institutions. She has also worked with regulators and supervisory boards across the world, accordiong to her profile.

Her former appointments include: Global Head of Group Audit for Deutsche Bank; Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of the Restructuring and Risk Division, Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc; Group Head of Compliance and Anti-Money Laundering, Lloyds TSB; Chief Compliance Officer, Citigroup International; Global Director of Compliance, Global Consumer Group, Citigroup; and non-executive

Director of Centrica plc.

