Chandigarh Sikh college opens Sikh heritage museum

The Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC) has opened the ‘Virasat: Sikh Heritage Centre’, a heritage museum designed in collaboration with Panjab Digital Library, to preserve and showcase the rich legacy of Sikh heritage and culture spanning several centuries.

Panjab University vice chancellor Prof Renu Vig inaugurated the opening last month at the colleged located at Sector 26, Chandigarh, along with SGGSC principal Dr Navjot Kaur and Panjab Digital Library executive director Devinder Pal Singh.

Also present were key officials from Sikh Educational Society (SES), which manages the college. They were its president Gurdev Singh Brar (IAS retd), secretary Col (retd) Jasmer Singh Bala and joint secretary Advocate Karandeep Singh Cheema.

The museum, paying homage to Guru Gobind Singh, features rare artefacts, manuscripts, and multimedia exhibits that chronicle the life, teachings, and historical events related to thetenth Sikh Guru that shaped the Sikh faith, according to an entry at the college’s Facebook page.

The museum will feature a permanent exhibition on Guru Gobind Singh, the Sikh emperor prophet.

Aside from SGGSC, SES also manages four other educational instutions: GGS College for Women, Chandigarh; Sikh National College, Banga; Sikh National College, Qadian, and SGGS College of Pharmacy, Chandigarh.

Inauguration of ‘Virasat: Sikh Heritage Centre’ at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC), Chandigarh in September 2024, by Panjab University VC Prof Renu Vig, with SGGSC principal Dr Navjot Kaur – Photo: SGGSC

