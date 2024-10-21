Lord Indarjit Singh gets lifetime achievement award

Global Sikh Council (GSC) presents ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to Sikh lawmaker Lord Indarjit Singh of Wimbledon (3rd from left)

The Global Sikh Council (GSC) has presented the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ to Sikh lawmaker Lord Indarjit Singh of Wimbledon and prominent London businessman Tony Matharu.

The awards were presented to the two distinguished persons at the sidelines of the GSC annual meeting held in the committee room at the House of Lords in Westminster, London.

Lord Singh, the first turban-wearing Sikh member of the upper house of the UK Parliament, leads the Network of Sikh Organisations (UK).

Present at the event was GSC president Lady Kanwaljit Kaur Singh, who is married to Lord Singh, its general secretary Harsaran Singh, Treasurer Satnam Singh Poonia from Birmingham and VP Parmjit Singh Bedi from the US, reports The Fact News Service.

Other council members present included Jagir Singh and Dr Karminder Singh Dhillon from Malaysia, Dr Jasbir Singh Puri from Ireland, Ram Singh Rathore and Harjeet Singh Grewal from India, Kirandeep Kaur Sandhu from Nepal, Sukhdev Singh Belgium, Sardul Singh Uganda, Ranbir Singh Atwal Thailand, Satvinder Singh Dhadiala, Satinder Singh Ardhan, Surjit Singh Jutla, Navdeep Singh, Balbir Kaur Matharu, all from London.

