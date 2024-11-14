First Mithi Yaad: Jasbinder Singh (Pau) (1942 – 2024), Ex-Indra Singh Transport

SARDAR JASBINDER SINGH (PAU) S/O LATE GURBAKH SINGH
May 1942 – January 2024
Pind: Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Ex-Indra Singh Transport
Husband of Madam Jit Kaur
Children & Spouse
Bhajan Singh & Manjit Kaur
Amarjit Singh & Amarjeet Kaur
Kashmir Singh & Baljit Kaur
Saranjit Kaur (Sharanspice) & Salvinder Singh
Grandchildren/Spouses:
Kalvinder Kaur / Hardave Singh Chehl
Jaspreet Kaur / Dhiran Singh Randhawa
Hashvinder Singh
Gur Simret Kaur
Jazzlyn Kaur
Prem Dheeraj Singh
Ashrynn Geet Kaur
Khush Ravneet Kaur
We humbly invite you and your family to join us for Kirtan Darbar followed by Sehaj Paath Da Bhog on:
Sunday, 1st December 2024,
9:30 am – 12:00 pm
Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru
Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the Family
For any further inquiries, please contact:
Amarjit Singh 019 351 9351
Sharanspice Kieran 012 298 9697
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 14 Nov 2024 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here