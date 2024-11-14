First Mithi Yaad: Jasbinder Singh (Pau) (1942 – 2024), Ex-Indra Singh Transport

SARDAR JASBINDER SINGH (PAU) S/O LATE GURBAKH SINGH

May 1942 – January 2024

Pind: Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Ex-Indra Singh Transport

Husband of Madam Jit Kaur

Children & Spouse

Bhajan Singh & Manjit Kaur

Amarjit Singh & Amarjeet Kaur

Kashmir Singh & Baljit Kaur

Saranjit Kaur (Sharanspice) & Salvinder Singh

Grandchildren/Spouses:

Kalvinder Kaur / Hardave Singh Chehl

Jaspreet Kaur / Dhiran Singh Randhawa

Hashvinder Singh

Gur Simret Kaur

Jazzlyn Kaur

Prem Dheeraj Singh

Ashrynn Geet Kaur

Khush Ravneet Kaur

We humbly invite you and your family to join us for Kirtan Darbar followed by Sehaj Paath Da Bhog on:

Sunday, 1st December 2024,

9:30 am – 12:00 pm

Gurdwara Sahib Selayang Baru

Kindly treat this as a personal invitation from the Family

For any further inquiries, please contact:

Amarjit Singh 019 351 9351

Sharanspice Kieran 012 298 9697

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 14 Nov 2024 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here