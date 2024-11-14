Ajay Banga on Time magazine cover

World Bank president Ajay Singh Banga has been featured on the cover of the Time 100 Climate issue. The US magazione noted that under his leadership, the bank has added climate to its mission statement, pursuing a range of seemingly small reforms that can have a big impact accelerating global climate action.

Ajay Banga on the cover of Time 100 Cimate issue for 2024

By Justin Worland | Time |

Ajay Banga didn’t like the existing decor, so when he took over as World Bank president he gave his grand two-story corner office a makeover. Old-school leather furniture? Gone. Dark lighting that made the space feel like a dungeon? Replaced. And a depressing painting?

Swapped out for three framed motivational quotes: “Question everything always,” “Done is better than perfect,” and “Fail harder.” “They are kind of my philosophy of working,” he tells me only moments after my walking in the door.

My conversation with Banga at the World Bank’s Washington, D.C., headquarters dug into the wonkiest details of climate finance, from the role portfolio guarantees can play in reducing credit risk to the investment challenges posed by volatile currencies in emerging markets. But his quick office tour offered just as much insight about his approach to running the world’s most important development bank: seemingly small tweaks can make a huge difference.

Banga entered office in 2023 after his controversial predecessor, David Malpass, was forced to resign following controversial remarks that seemed to doubt the science of climate change. Many environmentalists called for a full-scale revamp of the 80-year-old World Bank and other international financial institutions. The bank’s most powerful members—including and especially the U.S.—have also pushed for a greater focus on climate while stopping short of endorsing some of the boldest efforts to remake the institution. Banga has approached the task judiciously.

To read the full article, click here.

Ajay Banga on the cover of Time 100 Cimate issue for 2024

RELATED STORY:

World Bank selects Ajay Singh Banga as 14th President (Asia Samachar, 4 May 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here