Jaswant Singh Phengu @ Jasay (1974 – 2024), Putra Heights / Formerly Bandar Sunway

JASWANT SINGH PHENGU @ JASAY
13.6.1974 – 15.11.2024
(Putra Heights, Formerly Bandar Sunway)
Village: Bhagiari
Parents: Late Hajara Singh & Late Gurmat Kaur (Gejo)
Wife: Sema Kaur (Medan, Indonesia)
Son: Bavandeep Singh
SASKAAR / CREMATION:
Shamsham Bhoomi (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL)
3:30pm, 15 Nov 2024 (Friday)
PATH DA BHOG
Gurdwara Sahib Bandar Sunway
30 Nov 2024 (Saturday)
9am to12pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar
Please treat this as a personal message from our family.
Amarjit (Ambay) 012 383 7132
Hardev (Saby) 019 204 8554
Entry: 15 Nov 2024
