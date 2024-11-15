Jaswant Singh Phengu @ Jasay (1974 – 2024), Putra Heights / Formerly Bandar Sunway

JASWANT SINGH PHENGU @ JASAY

13.6.1974 – 15.11.2024

(Putra Heights, Formerly Bandar Sunway)

Village: Bhagiari

Parents: Late Hajara Singh & Late Gurmat Kaur (Gejo)

Wife: Sema Kaur (Medan, Indonesia)

Son: Bavandeep Singh

SASKAAR / CREMATION:

Shamsham Bhoomi (Jalan Loke Yew Crematorium, KL)

3:30pm, 15 Nov 2024 (Friday)

PATH DA BHOG

Gurdwara Sahib Bandar Sunway

30 Nov 2024 (Saturday)

9am to12pm followed by Guru Ka Langgar

Please treat this as a personal message from our family.

Amarjit (Ambay) 012 383 7132

Hardev (Saby) 019 204 8554

| Entry: 15 Nov 2024 | Source: Family

