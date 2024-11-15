Understanding Trump’s victory: a wake-up call for progressive politics

I wanted to offer some initial thoughts on why Trump won, and, more importantly, what lessons left-leaning and progressive movements must learn to address the rise of right-wing populism and oligarchy, both in the U.S. and around the world.

Donald Trump (left) at one of his rallies in the run-up to the 2024 US presidential election

Like many of my left leaning friends and colleagues, after recovering from the shock of on Donald Trump’s victory in the recent US election, I have been grappling with the question: How did Donald Trump — a man widely regarded as racist, misogynistic, a convicted criminal, and a serial fraudster — secure such a resounding victory in the most recent U.S. election? And more bewilderingly, why did so many of the very groups he has consistently demonised, Hispanics, women, African Americans, American Arabs and even poor whites, flock to him in droves?

The reasons behind Trump’s success are complex, and no doubt, future academic studies and books will attempt to provide comprehensive explanations. However, I wanted to offer some initial thoughts on why he won, and, more importantly, what lessons left-leaning and progressive movements must learn to address the rise of right-wing populism and oligarchy, both in the U.S. and around the world.

APPEAL OF THE “OUTSIDER” THE “COMMON MAN”

One of the most common explanations for Trump’s rise is his appeal as an outsider, someone who was not a career politician, but “one of us.” He successfully portrayed himself as the antithesis to the so-called “liberal elite”, the out-of-touch, self-righteous political class that had failed ordinary people for decades. For sure, Trump capitalized on dissatisfaction with the political establishment.

However, this explanation only scratches the surface. To understand Trump’s appeal, we must look deeper at the ideological contradictions within the electorate and the broader societal forces at play. Trump’s success is rooted in his ability to unify disparate groups under a common banner, often disregarding policy inconsistencies. The Trump movement brought together economic populists, religious conservatives, and nationalist factions, each driven by different grievances, but united by a collective dissatisfaction with the status quo. This coalition, which includes people from various social classes and political persuasions, reflects a feature of Trumpism: its capacity to unite seemingly contradictory forces under one broad, often incoherent, umbrella.

APPEAL TO “GOD”

Donald Trump’s ability to mobilise the religious vote, particularly White evangelical Christians, was a key factor in his political success, not least given well publicised lack of morality in his personal life! Evangelicals, who traditionally emphasised issues like abortion, religious freedom, and traditional family values, found a strong ally in Trump’s rhetoric. Trump’s political messaging positioned himself as a defender of religious liberty, particularly in the face of what many evangelicals saw as growing secularism and the erosion of Christian values in American society. His promises to appoint conservative judges, including his appointments to the Supreme Court, were particularly persuasive, as they offered evangelicals the potential for a long-term shift in the judiciary that could shape the country’s laws on abortion, marriage, and religious freedoms. Trump’s embrace of evangelical leaders as political allies, and his frequent appeals to their moral and cultural concerns, cemented his status as a champion for the religious right.

Trump also understood the power of symbolism and used religious language and imagery to appeal to evangelical voters. He frequently invoked God, presented himself as a protector of Christian faith, and made a point of addressing the religious community directly through events like the National Prayer Breakfast and his public gestures of support for Israel, particularly his decision to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem, garnered strong support from evangelical Christians who viewed such actions as fulfilling Biblical prophecy.

Donald Trump’s ability to appeal to religious minorities went beyond just white evangelical Christians. By positioning himself as a defender of traditional family values, an opponent of secularism, and a staunch critic of communism and opposition to extending rights for sexual minorities, he was able to attract support from conservative Muslims, Sikhs, Hindus, and other religious groups who shared similar concerns.

Trump’s rhetoric against the rise of Islamic extremism also played a key role in mobilising conservative Muslim communities, particularly those who opposed the radical ideologies associated with groups like ISIS and Al-Qaeda. While many Muslims were critical of his controversial travel bans and rhetoric about Islam, some conservative Muslim groups saw Trump as a protector of their faith against the perceived threat of radicalism. His “America First” foreign policy, which emphasized an end to endless wars and military interventions in the Middle East, particularly resonated with many Muslim voters who were weary of U.S. involvement in conflicts such as the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Similarly, his appeals to nationalism and his positioning as a staunch critic of the Left and support for tax cuts and rolling back the state, found resonance among conservative Hindus and Sikhs. and other religious minorities. And despite criticisms of his personal life and controversial past, Trump was able to create the impression that he was a defender of traditional family values and cultural traditions that were under threat from the forces of liberalism and secularism.

MEDIA MANIPULATION AND THE AGE OF DISINFORMATION

Another cornerstone of Trump’s political success lies in his ability to manipulate the media, especially in today’s world of social media. In an age where the balance of power has shifted from traditional, regulated media outlets to a chaotic landscape of bloggers, YouTubers, and podcasters, Trump was able to take advantage of the unregulated, often chaotic nature of digital media.

Trump’s ability to spread disinformation and baseless claims, such as his narrative of a “stolen election”, was facilitated by a media ecosystem that thrives on sensationalism, partisan loyalty, and hostility toward traditional fact-based journalism. He built an alternative reality for his supporters, in which loyalty to the “movement” was more important than adherence to objective truth.

This culture of disinformation is not limited to the U.S. It’s a global phenomenon. Across the world, right-wing populist leaders are exploiting the breakdown of traditional media structures to sow confusion, distrust, and division. This represents a serious challenge for democracies everywhere, as the line between fact and fiction becomes increasingly blurred.

ECONOMIC ANXIETY

Despite the U.S. economy performing better than many other nations in recent years, Trump successfully tapped into deep economic anxieties that transcend partisan lines. The phrase “It’s the economy, stupid” became a rallying cry in 1992, coined by Bill Clinton’s strategist James Carville. In classic Trumpian fashion, he was able to capitalize on the frustrations of working-class Americans who feel left behind by rising inequality and stagnant wages.

Trump presented himself as the champion of the “forgotten” working class—those who had been left behind by globalization, technological disruption, and the growing concentration of wealth. By positioning himself as an outsider opposed to the political elite, he attracted significant support from voters who saw him as someone willing to fight for their economic interests. His rhetoric resonated deeply with those who felt their future was increasingly uncertain and who were searching for a scapegoat to blame for their struggles.

THE RISE OF OLIGARCHY

Trump’s victory also highlights a deeper shift in the political landscape, where wealth and celebrity are becoming increasingly intertwined with political influence. This shift reflects a broader, global trend of oligarchy, where extremely wealthy individuals are entering politics and using their fortunes to exert influence outside traditional democratic structures.

Figures like Elon Musk, who publicly supported Trump’s campaign and made large financial contributions, represent a new breed of political influencer. This growing concentration of wealth and power marks a shift toward a more oligarchic and authoritarian political culture. The influence of billionaires, celebrity figures, and media moguls is reshaping political dynamics not just in the U.S., but in many parts of the world, from Russia to India to Brazil.

Trump, in many ways, is a product of this shift. His rise embodies the convergence of political power and wealth, and his success underscores the increasing irrelevance of traditional forms of governance in the face of such concentrated influence. The spread of disinformation, celebrity-driven politics, and the growing influence of wealth are shaping a new kind of political reality—one where governance is increasingly defined by chaos, division, and the politics of personal loyalty rather than policy.

POLITICS OF CHAOS AND GRIEVANCE

At the heart of Trump’s strategy is his ability to thrive in a fractured media environment. He has expertly used the politics of grievance to unite different factions around a shared sense of dissatisfaction with the establishment. This, coupled with his manipulation of disinformation and his celebrity status, has created a political ecosystem where the truth is secondary to loyalty, and division becomes a powerful tool for mobilization.

Trump’s success lies not in policy consistency or rational debate, but in his mastery of narrative control. He understands the power of emotion, grievance, and division, and he’s used these tools to great effect. By framing the political establishment as the enemy of ordinary people, he’s been able to rally support from working-class voters, many of whom are disillusioned with traditional politics.

THE WAY FORWARD FOR THE LEFT LIBERALS

So, where does this leave the Left and Liberals who are rightly horrified by the rise of Trump and his ilk across the world? There are two paths forward.

The first option is to replicate the Trumpian strategy: adopt a populist politics of grievance, rallying working-class voters around a shared sense of frustration with the system. This approach risks alienating the broader left-liberal consensus, including those who oppose Trumpism. Moreover, one must ask: what’s the point of replacing one populist leader with another?

The second option is more difficult but ultimately more rewarding: the Left must regroup and move beyond the politics of identity, focusing on uniting most working people around a new movement for economic and environmental justice. This would involve forging a progressive coalition that is not divided by race, gender, or social identity, but unified by a shared commitment to tackling inequality, climate change, and the concentration of wealth and power.

If the Left is serious about resisting the rise of oligarchy and authoritarianism, it must find ways to create a politics that speaks to the real concerns of ordinary people, without resorting to the divisive tactics of the Right. This means finding common ground, emphasising solidarity, and building a platform that can transcend the chaos and disinformation that define modern politics.

CONCLUSION

Whether Donald Trump can fulfil the promises he made to those who elected him, remains to be seen. Given his track record of incompetence, corruption, and erratic leadership, it is likely that what many supporters envisioned as a transformative utopia could quickly descend into a nightmare. However, to dismiss his victory as a mere blip in history, an aberration that will soon be corrected and everything will “return to normal”, would be a grave mistake.

Trump’s rise is not just the story of one man’s ascent to power; It signals a seismic shift in the global political landscape. His victory is emblematic of broader trends that are reshaping democracies around the world, from the growing concentration of wealth and power in the hands of a few oligarchs to the erosion of traditional media structures and the rise of celebrity-driven politics. These changes are not confined to the quirks of U.S. presidential elections; they are part of a larger, more disturbing global trend that threatens the very foundations of democracy.

The rise of oligarchy, fuelled by the vast wealth of individuals like Trump, Elon Musk, and other billionaire political influencers, reflects a troubling shift away from the democratic ideals of equality and representation. The increasing influence of the super-rich, combined with the spread of disinformation through social media and partisan news outlets, has created an environment in which the line between truth and falsehood is becoming increasingly blurred. In this new reality, politics is no longer driven by rational debate or policy discussion but by emotion, division, and the manipulation of narratives.

For the Left, this moment presents both a significant challenge and an unprecedented opportunity. The challenge is clear: how do we respond to the rise of right-wing populism, oligarchy, and disinformation without falling into the same divisive traps? Should the Left resort to populist rhetoric and grievance politics in an attempt to match the appeal of the Right? That path may offer short-term electoral gains, but it risks deepening societal divisions and alienating the very voters we seek to unite.

The alternative path is more difficult, but it is the only sustainable solution: the Left must forge a new, inclusive vision for the future—one that goes beyond the politics of identity and focuses on the shared struggles of working people across class, race, and gender. It must build a progressive coalition that is grounded in solidarity, justice, and a commitment to dismantling the power structures that enable inequality and environmental degradation. By focusing on economic justice, climate action, and the restoration of democratic accountability, the Left can begin to offer a compelling alternative to the chaos and division of the Trumpian model.

Ultimately, the only way to counter the forces reshaping global politics is by offering a vision that is not just a reaction to the rise of the Right, but one that addresses the underlying issues of economic inequality, political corruption, and social disintegration. We must recognize that the forces behind Trump’s success are not isolated to the U.S., but reflects a broader, global shift towards the extreme right that will require an international response. The challenge for the Left must rebuild its foundation, unite across divisions, and work toward a more just, equitable, and sustainable world.

Gurnam Singh is an academic activist dedicated to human rights, liberty, equality, social and environmental justice. He is an Associate Professor of Sociology at University of Warwick, UK.

