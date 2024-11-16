Gurpurab: A celebration of love, compassion and humility — NST

Preparing and serving food, Guru ka Langgar in action at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya on Nov 14, 2024 – Photo: Asia Samachar

By Amisha Syahira | NST | Malaysia |

PETALING JAYA: The Sikh community and people from diverse backgrounds gathered at Darbar Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, Malaysia in Petaling Jaya today to celebrate Gurpurab, the blessed day of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s descendance on earth.

Over five days, from Nov 11 to 15, they gathered to honour his enduring legacy of love, compassion, and humility.

“Gurpurab is a celebration of Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s birth, embodying his message of love and unity,” said Harjit Singh, a 59-year-old Sikh priest, known as Giani.

“This occasion inspires us to internalise his teachings through meditation and mindful actions, fostering a spirit of compassion and service among our diverse communities.”

Harjit said that Gurpurab transcends mere words, offering a divine experience that evokes a profound sense of unity.

“It reminds us of Guru Nanak’s three golden rules, urging us to deepen our understanding and share these teachings widely. Through love and togetherness during our festivities, we strive to become better human beings, dedicated to serving humanity,” he added.

(NST, 15 Nov 2024)

