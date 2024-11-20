Shri. Raghubir Rampal (1948 – 2024) Subang Jaya

SHRI. RAGHUBIR RAMPAL S/O LATE GYANCHAND RAMPAL

(Beloved husband of Late Smt Kumari Rita Rampal)

Also fondly known as Biray Shah Tapehwalla

(1948 – 2024)

Passed away peacefully on 20th November 2024.

Cortege leaves from residence at No. 11A, Jalan USJ 2/5, USJ2, 47600 Subang Jaya on Thursday (21st November 2024) at 12 noon to be followed by Wake, Final Rites, & Funeral at 2:00 pm at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur.

Deeply missed and forever cherished by his

Children

Rishi Rampal

Ravin Rampal

Dr. Rahul Rampal & Harkiran Rampal

Rohit Rampal

Grandchildren

Kairav Krishna Rampal

Bhevin Rampal

Radha Rampal

Brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends

All staff of RR Geotech and Hitman Group

“They say that whatever goes will eventually return in one form or another. Even little drops of water find their way back. Along our journey’s return, we take on new forms as different elements come together. These unique combinations shine in their own way. Love and enjoy your journey.” -Raghubir Rampal-

SCAN TO WATCH THE LIVESTREAM (FINAL RITES & FUNERAL)

For more information, please contact:

Pardeep Sarpal – 0123180489 | Anil Sharma – 0125652676

| Entry: 20 Nov 2024 | Source: Family

