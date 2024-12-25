Sibu gurdwara seeking help after fire incident

Gurdwara Sahib Sibu building damaged in a fire incident on Dec 14, 2024 – Photo: Supplied

By Asia Samachar | Malaysia |

Gurdwara Sahib Sibu, damaged in a fire incident on Dec 14, is seeking support to rebuild its two-storey largely wooden structure.

The estimated cost is between RM250,000 and RM300,000, which include replacing the roof and the darbar at the first floor, gurdwara caretaker Jagjiwan Singh told Asia Samachar.

The other works include repairing the wooden floooring of the darbar sahib (prayer hall) and other parts of the building damaged by water from the rescue efforts. Also requiring work is the ⁠ground floor ceiling, ground floor tiles, a number of electrical items as well as furniture.

The gurdwara 104-year-old gurdwara was rebuilt in the 1960s.

For those intending to suport the rebuilding process, here are the relevant details: Account number: 17900 1001 1868; Bank: Am Bank; Name: Sibu Sikh Temple. Send transaction details to Jagjiwan Singh +6010-8597600 for a receipt.

Fire at Gurdwara Sahib Sibu, Sarawak, on Dec 14, 2024

RELATED STORY:

Sibu gurdwara roof catches fire, building sealed (Asia Samachar, 15 Dec 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here