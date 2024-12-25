Naam Ras: Singapore biennial mega kirtan event to start tomorrow

By Asia Samachar | Singapore |

Event | Singapore: Naam Ras Kirtan Darbar, the biennial mega kirtan and katha event, is back. Check out the fun-filled and enriching events take it place at the sideline of the Naam Ras 2024. NaamRas2024 will be happening on 26-29th of December, at Singapore Expo Hall 6! Click here for more details.

RELATED STORY:

Naam Ras 2014 draws more non-Sikhs (Asia Samachar, 6 Jan 2015)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here