Malaysia extends visa exemption for India until 2026, receives 1m visitors as of November

Malaysia has extended its visa exemption for Indian nationals until the end of 2026, allowing them to visit the country without a visa for up to 30 days.

The extension, first introduced in 2023, was announced by Awang Alik Jeman, the Secretary-General of the Malaysian Home Ministry.

The rules allow Indian nationals to stay in Malaysia for up to 30 days by presenting a return flight ticket and proof of sufficient funds for their stay, either in the form of a bank statement or credit cards, upon arrival.

The announcement comes on the heels of a surge in Indians visiting Malaysia. As of November 2024, Malaysia has successfully met its goal of attracting one million Indian tourists this year, with a total of 1,009,114 visitors from India recorded between January to November 2024.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Tiong King Sing said the achievement reflects a significant 47% increase compared to the same period in 2019, before the Covid-19 pandemic, and represents a notable 71.7% growth from 2023, underscoring Malaysia’s growing popularity as a top destination for Indian travellers, according to Bernama.

“In response to the surge, 2024 also saw the launch of numerous new routes from India, including Indigo Airlines which introduced direct flights daily to Penang and Langkawi starting December 2024 alongside their existing routes to Kuala Lumpur.

“The increased connectivity from India helps to further strengthen Malaysia as a choice destination, especially in the lead up to the Visit Malaysia Year 2026,” Tiong said in a statement on Dec 15.

