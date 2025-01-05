Mata Narinder Kaur (1946 – 2025), Taman Sri Muda

MATA NARINDER KAUR A/P GURDIAL SINGH
02.05.1946–04.01.2025
W/O LATE SERJIT SINGH
Passed away peacefully on 4th January 2025 leaving behind:
Children | Spouse
Balbir Singh
Balbinder Kaur (Sandy) | Late John Kenneth Shaman
Babita Kaur | Avtar Singh
Grandchildren
Dylan Singh
Darren Singh
Joshua Amreet John
Dr Tasha Tabitha Kaur Cheema
Hans Avrit Singh Cheema
Daniel
Nephews, nieces, cousins & a host of relatives and friends.
LAST RESPECT
5 January 2025 (Sunday)
3pm onwards at residence at No 72, Jalan Ceria 25/113, Taman Sri Muda
LAST RITES
6 January 2025 (Monday)
12pm: Cortege leaves residence
1pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Nirvana Memorial Park Shah Alam (Taman Perkuburan, Jalan Lusaka 21/1, Off Persiaran Jubli Perak, Section 21, 40300, Shah Alam, Selangor)
Contact Details:
Avtar Singh 012 210 0034
Joshua 016 221 3486
Hans 012 774 0865
Maa, you were the foundation of our family, the one we turned to for comfort, advice, and unconditional love. Your laughter was like music, the meals you cooked, the lessons you shared, and the love you poured into our lives will forever be imprinted on our hearts. We love you maa, always and forever, our Queen.
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
| Entry: 5 Jan 2025 | Source: Family
ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here