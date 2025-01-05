Mata Narinder Kaur (1946 – 2025), Taman Sri Muda

MATA NARINDER KAUR A/P GURDIAL SINGH

02.05.1946–04.01.2025

W/O LATE SERJIT SINGH

Passed away peacefully on 4th January 2025 leaving behind:

Children | Spouse

Balbir Singh

Balbinder Kaur (Sandy) | Late John Kenneth Shaman

Babita Kaur | Avtar Singh

Grandchildren

Dylan Singh

Darren Singh

Joshua Amreet John

Dr Tasha Tabitha Kaur Cheema

Hans Avrit Singh Cheema

Daniel

Nephews, nieces, cousins & a host of relatives and friends.

LAST RESPECT

5 January 2025 (Sunday)

3pm onwards at residence at No 72, Jalan Ceria 25/113, Taman Sri Muda

LAST RITES

6 January 2025 (Monday)

12pm: Cortege leaves residence

1pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Nirvana Memorial Park Shah Alam (Taman Perkuburan, Jalan Lusaka 21/1, Off Persiaran Jubli Perak, Section 21, 40300, Shah Alam, Selangor)

Contact Details:

Avtar Singh 012 210 0034

Joshua 016 221 3486

Hans 012 774 0865

Maa, you were the foundation of our family, the one we turned to for comfort, advice, and unconditional love. Your laughter was like music, the meals you cooked, the lessons you shared, and the love you poured into our lives will forever be imprinted on our hearts. We love you maa, always and forever, our Queen.

| Entry: 5 Jan 2025 | Source: Family

