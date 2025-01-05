Indra Mohini @ Jasvinder Kaur Sahota (1951 – 2025), Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam

INDRA MOHINI@JASVINDER KAUR SAHOTA

B.A.; M.A (Hons)

(D/O The Late Resham Singh Sahota & The Late Gurmeet Kaur)

4.8.1951 – 5.1.2025

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.

She will be deeply missed, leaving behind:

Children:

Dr Sonya Kaur Sidhu

Priya Kaur Sidhu

Capt Ajit Pall Singh Sidhu (pilot)

Grandchildren: Alora Kaur, Zara Kaur

Siblings / Spouses (Nephews / Nieces / Spouse)

Jasbir Kaur Sahota / Dr Inderjit Singh Gill

(Dr Jagdev Singh Gill / Jaasmine Kaur, Dr Jasdeep Singh Gill)

Prof Dr Jaspal Singh Sahota / Ebbydra Anak Eden

(Anuva Kaur Sahota, Aneira Kaur Sahota)

Dr Jasmeet Singh Sahota

(Dr Hamish Singh Sahota, Mikhail Singh Sahota)

Jasmesh Kaur Sahota-Sidhu-Brar / Harcharan Singh Sidhu-Brar

(Ujval Singh Sidhu-Brar / Hwa Yue-Yi; Japna Kaur Sidhu-Brar / Matthew Penney)

Late Jasupdesh Singh Sahota / Late Mohini Sahota

(Sikander Singh Sahota / Vanshika Midha Sahota)

Loved ones, Relatives, Students and Friends

A loving and caring mother, proud grandmother, sister, aunt, and colleague. A dedicated teacher, who brightened lives around her. A gentle yet resilient, charming, curious, compassionate, soul who radiated warmth and love and whose love for literature knew no bounds.

Nature’s first green is gold,

Her hardest hue to hold,

Her early leaf’s a flower,

But only so an hour.

Then leaf subsides to leaf,

So Eden sank to grief,

So dawn goes down to day,

Nothing gold can stay.

Robert Frost

VISITATION

Visitation at our residence 20, Jalan Kemuning Permai 33/42D, Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam, 40460, Selangor

LAST RITES: 6 Jan 2025 (Monday)

12.00pm: Cortege leaves residence

1pm: Cremation at Nirvana Crematorium, Seksyen 21, Shah Alam

PATH DA BHOG:

18 Jan 2025 (Saturday), 10.00am – 12.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Klang

Followed by Ardaas & Guru Ka Langgar

For further details, please contact :

Sonya Kaur Sidhu 012 – 377 0560

Ajit Pall Singh Sidhu 012 – 343 0025

Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram

| Entry: 5 Jan 2025 | Source: Family

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here