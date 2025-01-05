Mahindar Kaur (Mindo) (1934 – 2025), Subang Jaya

MAHINDAR KAUR A/P DULIP SINGH (MINDO)

Subang Jaya, Formerly Sg Ara, Penang

31.5.1934 – 5.1.2025

Husband: Late Harbans Singh (Ex-Customs)

Passed away peacefully on 5th January 2025 leaving behind:

Children / Spouses:

Jasbeer Kaur (Jessy) & Late Bernard Thomazios

H Dalbier Singh (Dorby) & Bachan Kaur

Raghbir Singh (Marcus) & Veronica Chee

Mikhail Gill (Mike) & Ina

Manjeet Kaur (Jeet) & Mohan

Grandchildren:

Jonathan Thomazios

Cassandra Thomazios

Ashley Thomazios

Kavita Kaur

Jasmin Kaur

Shawn Krishnan

Naveen Krishnan

Vishal Mark

Rafiq Gill

Nadia Gill

Great grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

LAST RITES

6th January 2025 (Monday)

10am onwards: Visitation at residence 14, Jalan USJ 6/6N, Subang Jaya, Selangor

1:30pm: Cortège leaves

2:30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Nirvana Memorial Park Shah Alam

ANTIM ARDAAS & PATH DA BHOG

11 January 2025 (Saturday)

10am-12pm

Gurdwara Sahib Subang

Contact:

Dalbier Singh 012 295 6273

Jessy 012 288 2956

Marcus 013 205 1316

Mike 0163 308 954

Kavita 012 206 6273

A loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. Her strong spirit, compassionate nature, warmth and love will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

| Entry: 5 Jan 2025 | Source: Family

