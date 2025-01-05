Mahindar Kaur (Mindo) (1934 – 2025), Subang Jaya

MAHINDAR KAUR A/P DULIP SINGH (MINDO)
Subang Jaya, Formerly Sg Ara, Penang
31.5.1934 – 5.1.2025
Husband: Late Harbans Singh (Ex-Customs)
Passed away peacefully on 5th January 2025 leaving behind:
Children / Spouses:
Jasbeer Kaur (Jessy) & Late Bernard Thomazios
H Dalbier Singh (Dorby) & Bachan Kaur
Raghbir Singh (Marcus) & Veronica Chee
Mikhail Gill (Mike) & Ina
Manjeet Kaur (Jeet) & Mohan
Grandchildren:
Jonathan Thomazios
Cassandra Thomazios
Ashley Thomazios
Kavita Kaur
Jasmin Kaur
Shawn Krishnan
Naveen Krishnan
Vishal Mark
Rafiq Gill
Nadia Gill
Great grandchildren, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
LAST RITES
6th January 2025 (Monday)
10am onwards: Visitation at residence 14, Jalan USJ 6/6N, Subang Jaya, Selangor
1:30pm: Cortège leaves
2:30pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Nirvana Memorial Park Shah Alam
ANTIM ARDAAS & PATH DA BHOG
11 January 2025 (Saturday)
10am-12pm
Gurdwara Sahib Subang
Contact:
Dalbier Singh 012 295 6273
Jessy 012 288 2956
Marcus 013 205 1316
Mike 0163 308 954
Kavita 012 206 6273
A loving and caring mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and aunt. Her strong spirit, compassionate nature, warmth and love will be deeply missed and forever remembered.
| Entry: 5 Jan 2025 | Source: Family
