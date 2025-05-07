Master Bhai Sukhdev Bakan Singh (1940 – 2025), Seremban

Master Bhai Sukhdev Bakan Singh

14.1.1940 – 6.5.25

It is with profound sadness that we share the news that Master Bhai Sukhdev Bakan Singh passed away peacefully on 6th May 2025.

Parents: Late Bhai Bakan Singh & Late Madam Tan Kaur

LAST RITES

7th May 2025, Wednesday

3.30 pm: Cortège leaves residence at 199, Bukit Tembok, 70300, Seremban

4.00 pm: Saskaar (cremation) at Hindu Crematorium, Jalan Templer, Seremban

For those who wish to convey their condolences to the family, kindly contact the following numbers:-

Baldeep @ 012 219 8162

Randeep @ 012 305 3725

Path Da Bhog details will be shared in due course.

| Entry: 7 May 2025 | Source: Family

