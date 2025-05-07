Amritsar airport shuts down, Pakistan closes airspace

By Asia Samachar | India |

Amritsar and a number of other northern Indian cities will be closed to civilian airlines today after India unleashed its attack on targeted Pakistan sites in respond to the April 22 killings in Pahalgam in India Kashmir.

Pakistan has also closed its airspace to civilian flights following the attack, impacting Lahore and other airports.

The Indian airports impacted include Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh), Leh, Jammu and Srinagar (J&K), Bikaner (Rajasthan) and Hindon in Delhi NCR.

Malaysia Airlines has suspended until May 9 all flights to and from Amritsar, pending the situation on the ground.

Batik Air Malaysia, a Malaysian full-service airline and a subsidiary of Indonesia’s Lion Air Group, has also announced flight cancellation to and from Lahore, Pakistan and Amritsar for today and tomorrow.

India struck nine Pakistani sites today (May 7) that it said comprised “terrorist infrastructure”, two weeks after 26 people were killed in an attack in Indian Kashmir, which New Delhi blamed Islamabad for.

Islamabad says six locations were targeted and eight people killed, reported Reuters.

Three fighter jets crashed in India’s Jammu and Kashmir territory on Wednesday, four local government sources told Reuters, hours after India said it struck nine Pakistani “terrorist infrastructure” sites across the border.

A Pakistani military spokesperson told the news agency five Indian aircraft had been shot down, a claim not confirmed by India.

RELATED STORY:

Indigo plans daily flights from Chandigarh to Singapore (Asia Samachar, 9 Oct 2024)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here