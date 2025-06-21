Brig-Gen Jagjit Singh receives Datukship from Sabah

Brig-Gen Jagjit Singh and wife Kiranjeet Kaur at the state award function in conjunction with the 74th birthday of Sabah Governor on June 21, 2025

Brigadier General Jagjit Singh, the senior most ranking serving Sikh in the Malaysian armed forces, received a Datukship from the state of Sabah.

The 58-year-old general received the Panglima Gemilang Darjah Kinabalu, the state’s second-highest award, which carries the title ‘Datuk’. He was accompanied by his wife Kiranjeet Kaur at the ceremony.

Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail led the list of 1,015 recipients of state awards in conjunction with the 74th birthday of Sabah Governor Musa Aman today (June 21).

Jagjit became a one-star general in December 2023. In January 2025, he was appointed as the Commander of the 13th Infantry Brigade which is based in Lahad Datu, Sabah.

