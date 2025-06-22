Reconciling Miracles and Humility

Columnist B.S. Bains addresses a deeply nuanced aspect of Sikh philosophy: the balance between humility, divine will and the perception of miracles.

Miracles and humility – Source: AI generated

By Dr. B. S. Bains | Opinion |

Sikhism, founded on the principles of humility, equality and devotion to One God, often distances itself from ritualism and blind belief in supernatural feats. Yet, many seekers and scholars are confronted with an apparent paradox: how do we reconcile the miracles associated with Guru Nanak Dev Ji with the core Sikh tenet of humility and rejection of spectacle?

The Context of Miracles in Sikh Thought

Guru Nanak’s life was a radiant example of spiritual clarity and fearless truth. While he never claimed supernatural power or sought to display miracles for fame, history — both written and oral — bears witness to extraordinary events surrounding his journey. These events were never self-serving; instead, they were manifestations of divine will, meant to awaken the hearts of humanity and to break the grip of ritualistic dogma.

To affirm the existence of miracles, Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the succeeding Gurus—particularly Guru Arjan Dev Ji, the fifth Sikh Guru—wisely included the spiritual narratives of the Bhagats within the hymns of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib. These inclusions were not merely historical recollections, but profound expressions of divine experience, meant to offer deeper truths for the seeker to take home.

Guru Arjan Dev Ji undertook the sacred mission of compiling these divine utterances, recognizing that God’s wisdom has always transcended through chosen souls across time and space. This divine wisdom, reaching humanity through subtle vibrations of truth carried in the breath of saints, was compiled into what came to be known as the Adi Granth — the “Primal Scripture.”

The term Adi signifies the eternal origin—wisdom that has existed since the dawn of creation. It reflects the unchanging, timeless essence of the Divine’s message to humanity. This message is not bound by any one era or people, but is universal in its call for inner transformation and spiritual ascent.

In essence, the Adi Granth is not just scripture; it is a guide to awaken the soul, a living document of the human journey toward truth, and a testimony to what I would call The Divine Game — a mystical play in which the human spirit is invited to rise above illusion and realize its union with the Creator. I would like to highlight some miracles that were authenticated and recorded by Guru Arjan Dev Ji during the compilation of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Bhagat Kabir and Miraculous Experiences

Sri Guru Granth Sahib (SGGS) includes several verses from Bhagat Kabir Ji, where miraculous experiences and divine phenomena are acknowledged. For example:

1. The Elephant Incident:

Kabir Ji was once condemned to death by being trampled under an elephant. Bound and placed before the beast, a miraculous event unfolded:

ਕਿਆ ਅਪਰਾਧੁ ਸੰਤ ਹੈ ਕੀਨ੍ਹ੍ਹਾ ॥ ਬਾਂਧਿ ਪੋਟ ਕੁੰਚਰ ਕਉ ਦੀਨ੍ਹ੍ਹਾ ॥

ਕੁੰਚਰੁ ਪੋਟ ਲੈ ਲੈ ਨਮਸਕਾਰੈ ॥ ਬੂਝੀ ਨਹੀ ਕਾਜੀ ਅੰਧਿਆਰੈ ॥੩॥

What crime has the saint committed, that he is bound up and thrown before the elephant? The elephant bows down before the bundle again and again; the Qazi does not understand this mystery. (SGGS, 870)

The elephant, instead of harming Kabir Ji, bowed before him, recognizing the divine presence. This act not only spared Kabir Ji’s life but also served as a testament to the power of true devotion.

2. The Ganges River Episode:

In another attempt to silence Kabir Ji, he was bound and thrown into the Ganges River. Yet, he emerged unharmed, and the river’s current seemed to support him:

ਗੰਗ ਗੁਸਾਇਨਿ ਗਹਿਰ ਗੰਭੀਰ ॥ ਜੰਜੀਰ ਬਾਂਧਿ ਕਰਿ ਖਰੇ ਕਬੀਰ ॥੧॥

The Ganges, deep and profound, they bound Kabir in chains and cast him in. (SGGS, 1161)

This event further emphasized that when one’s life is dedicated to the Divine, nature itself becomes an ally. He concludes:

“ਜਉ ਤੁਮ ਕਗਕਰਵਰ ਕਗਰਾ ਿਕਰ ਰਹਹੁ ॥ ਤਉ ਭੀ ਮੋਕਹ ਨ ਛੋਿਹੁ ਿਹਹੁ ॥”

Even if You cause mountains to fall on me, still, I will not abandon You — Kabir, SGGS)

Such lines reflect a lived experience of divine interaction — not a denial of the miraculous, but an acknowledgment of a higher power actively involved in the life of a devotee. Kabir’s verses are poetic expressions of spiritual phenomena that transcend rational logic, meant to humble the ego and deepen devotion.

Bhagat Namdev and Miraculous Experiences mentioned by Guru Arjan Dev Ji in his Asa Di War (Last Salokh).

ਹਰਿ ਜੁਗੁ ਜੁਗੁ ਭਗਤ ਉਪਾਇਆ ਪੈਜ ਰਖਦਾ ਆਇਆ ਰਾਮ ਰਾਜੇ ॥

ਹਰਣਾਖਸੁ ਦੁਸਟੁ ਹਰਿ ਮਾਰਿਆ ਪ੍ਰਹਲਾਦੁ ਤਰਾਇਆ ॥

ਅਹੰਕਾਰੀਆ ਨਿੰਦਕਾ ਪਿਠਿ ਦੇਇ ਨਾਮਦੇਉ ਮੁਖਿ ਲਾਇਆ ॥

Har Jug Jug Bhagat Upaya, Paij Rakhda Aya Ram Raje

Harnakash Dusath Har Marya Prehlaad Taraya,

Ahankaryan Nideka Pitth Deh, Namdev Mukh Laya (SGGP, 451)

On the story of Bhgat Namdev mentioned here is about the entire Mandir turned towards him. Documented in these references:

1. On Aunda Nagnath Mandir in Maharastra

2. Aundha Nagnath Temple

The account of the miracle involving Bhagat Namdev is powerfully conveyed in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, from 1165 to 1168. (Read from Sultan Puchhe, Sun Be Naama).

It tells of a time when the ruling Mughal king Jahangir summoned Bhagat Namdev and commanded him to revive a dead cow—threatening him with death should he refuse. Even his own mother urged him to abandon his devotion and submit to the king’s demand to embrace Islam. Yet, Bhagat Namdev remained steadfast in his faith and unwavering in his connection to the Divine. In that moment of ultimate surrender, the Almighty revealed a miracle—the dead cow was brought back to life.

This sacred account affirms that divine interventions did occur around the great Bhagats and Gurus—not as displays of personal power, but as manifestations of God’s will. Those chosensouls never claimed ownership or pride in such events; instead, they walked in humility, always attributing everything to the grace of the Divine.

Guru Nanak and the Role of Divine Will

The Janamsakhis (traditional biographies of Guru Nanak) speak of events like the flowing of the Kali Bein river in reverse, the sacred offering of milk by cobras, and his reappearance after three days in the river with the Mool Mantar — Ik Onkar… — the proclamation of divine unity. These were not displays of power, but signs through which the Almighty signaled to the world that an Avtar of Truth had arrived.

It is vital to understand that Guru Nanak never sought personal recognition or credit for the extraordinary events that occurred during his lifetime. For him, these occurrences were not acts of ego or displays of supernatural power, but divine instruments meant to inspire spiritual transformation in those around him. Guru Nanak walked in humility, and he perceived such events not as miracles performed by himself, but as the natural unfolding of divine will—occurrences that merely happened around him, not through him.

From the perspective of the Sikh community, these events can be interpreted through two distinct lenses:

The First Lens aligns with Guru Nanak’s own outlook. He remained detached from the awe these happenings inspired, offering no self-attribution or claim. The miracles, if they may be called so, were observed by those in his presence and served a singular purpose: to awaken hearts and direct minds towards the divine message of truth, unity, and devotion to One God.

Guru Nanak never recorded or emphasized these events himself, which is why there is no mention of them in the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji (SGGS). Instead, the narratives were later documented by his close companion Bhai Gurdas Ji, who witnessed many of these transformative moments firsthand. His writings offer context and insight but were composed with reverence, not for glorification.

The Second Lens represents a more critical viewpoint, which chooses to reject or downplay the accounts provided by Bhai Gurdas Ji and other early sources like the Bhai Bala Janamsakhi.

Those who hold this perspective assert that Guru Nanak was not sent to perform miracles or to dazzle the world with supernatural feats, but to deliver a message grounded in truth, love, and humility. To them, emphasizing miraculous elements risks overshadowing the core teachings and philosophical depth of Sikhism.

Both perspectives exist within the Sikh tradition, and while they differ in interpretation, they converge on one essential truth: Guru Nanak’s mission was to elevate humanity through divine wisdom, not to seek glory through spectacle. His life remains a testament to humility, selflessness, and unwavering devotion to the One.

Humility Amidst the Divine

Guru Nanak himself said:

“ਹਉ ਨਾਹੀ ਕੋਇ ਨਾਹੀ ॥”

This was not false humility but a profound spiritual truth. Even if miracles occurred around him, they did not define his mission. His purpose was to dissolve illusion, liberate people from ritualistic slavery, and bring them to Naam, the remembrance of the One.

The Purpose of Miracles: To Serve, Not to Impress

Miracles around saints are not contradictions but confirmations — not of their ego, but of their surrender. They are reminders that when a soul becomes completely aligned with the Divine, even nature bends to support the divine mission.

In that light, the miracles associated with Guru Nanak can be seen as divine affirmations, not personal performances. Just as a tree silently bears fruit and gives shade without proclamation, the Guru walked the earth as an instrument of Waheguru, and divine phenomena occurred around him as a testimony to his mission — not as a spectacle, but as seva (service to humanity).

Interfaith Perspectives: Miracles Across Traditions

Miraculous events are not unique to Sikhism.

1. In Christianity, Jesus Christ’s birth is a miracles; Walking on Water – Jesus walked on the Sea of Galilee (Matthew 14:22-33); Healing a Possessed Mute Man – He spoke after being delivered (Matthew 9:32-34). Healing the Blind Man – Jesus healed a man blind from birth (John 9:1-12).

2. In Islam, Prophet Muhammad’s night journey (Isra and Mi’raj) is viewed as a testament to his close connection with God. Prophet Muhammad made water flow from between his fingers, enough for all present to drink and perform ablution Narrated in Sahih Bukhari.

3. In Buddhism, The life of Gautama Buddha (Siddhartha Gautama) is filled with events that many traditions regard as miraculous—not necessarily in the sense of breaking physical laws, but as extraordinary signs of deep spiritual power and profound impact on the world. Buddha could travel great distances in an instant through supernatural insight (iddhi). He could appear where needed, responding to the suffering of people in many lands.

4. Similarly, Hinduism recounts numerous miracles performed by deities and saints to uphold dharma. Various examples are found in the Holi Books of Hindu Faith

Purposes of these miracles

It was the Deliverables of The Creator God to establish in the eyes of people then that His messengers are Guarded and sent to the world to heal, guide, to validate His message through them and fulfill prophecies. The outer miracles are reflections of the inner victory over ego, desire, and ignorance. Every apparent miracle served the purpose of teaching, healing, or liberating beings.

These narratives across various faiths highlight a common theme: miracles serve not to elevate the individual but to point toward a higher spiritual reality and to inspire faith among followers.

Conclusion: Miracles with Meaning

To denounce the miracles associated with Guru Nanak is to misunderstand their context. The accounts of miracles associated with Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the Bhagats are not contradictions within Sikhism but affirmations of a life lived in complete surrender to the Divine. They were never about display, but always about awakening. In a time of deep religious distortion, the Almighty sent a light — Guru Nanak — (Just as those sent in other Region of the world) and sometimes that light illuminated in ways that defied the rational, precisely so that the irrational grip of dogma could be broken. These events underscore that when individuals align themselves wholly with God’s will, the natural order responds in kind.

As Sikhs, we are not called to chase miracles — but we are called to recognize the miraculous in divine will, in Naam, in humility, and in truth lived through service. Guru Nanak’s life was the greatest miracle of all — the miracle of embodying the eternal message of the One.

In embracing these narratives, Sikhs are reminded not to seek miracles for their own sake but to recognize them as manifestations of divine grace. The true miracle lies in the transformation of the heart, leading to a life of humility, service, and unwavering devotion. The truest miracle is not in bending the laws of nature, but in transforming the human heart. It is the miracle of ego dissolving into devotion, of darkness yielding to light, and of a life molded by truth and love.

FootNote:

Who Was Harnaakash (Hiranyakashipu)? In Hindu mythology:

• Hiranyakashipu was a demon king who declared himself to be God and forbade the worship of Vishnu.

• His son, Prahlad, was a devout Vishnu bhagat (devotee) and refused to obey his father’s orders to stop worshipping the Lord.

• Despite multiple attempts by Hiranyakashipu to kill him—including throwing him off a cliff, into fire, and among snakes—Prahlad remained unharmed.

• Finally, God appeared in the form of Narasimha (half man, half lion) and destroyed Hiranyakashipu, proving the victory of faith and divine justice over ego and tyranny.

1. Guru Arjan Dev Ji:

ਹਰਣਾਖਸੁ ਦੁਸਟੁ ਹਕਰ ਮਾਕਰਆ ਪ੍ਰਹਲਾਦੁ ਤਰਾਇਆ ॥

“The evil Harnaakhash was destroyed by the Lord; Prahlaad was saved.” This verse emphasizes that God protects His devotees and destroys egoistic tyrants. (SGGS, 451)

2. Bhagat Naamdev Ji:

ਹਰਨਾਖਸੁ ਜਿਨਿ ਨਖਹ ਬਿਦਾਰਿਓ ਸੁਰਿ ਨਰ ਕੀਏ ਸਨਾਥਾ ॥

“Evil Harnaakhash proclaimed himself as God was torn into pieces and destroyed.” (SGGS, 1165)

This again confirms that those who harm saints and the righteous will face divine justice.

The story of Harnaakhash is not celebrated as a literal event, but as a spiritual metaphor:

• Ego (Harnaakhash) must be destroyed for devotion (Prahlad) to thrive.

• God manifests in mysterious forms to protect righteousness.

In the SGGS, the story of Harnaakhash is used as a timeless reminder that: “When tyrants rise and truth is threatened, Waheguru steps in—not necessarily with thunderbolts, but always with justice.”

Dr Balwant Singh Bains is a Malaysia-based kirtan enthusiast and a practicing physiotherapist with a chain of physiotherapy clinics.

RELATED STORY:

Miracles and Sikhi (Asia Samachar, 6 Aug 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here