Amarjeet Singh (1961 – 2025), Bata / Johore Baru

AMARJEET SINGH S/O LATE SANTOKH SINGH (BATA)

Parents: Late Santokh Singh (Ex-Bata) & Late Pretam Kaur

Masai / Johore Baru | Village: Rampura Phul

10.9.1961 – 13.6.2025

Wife: Indra Ramakrishnan

Children: Gurjeet Singh

Siblings & Spouses
Nermal Kaur & Sukhdev Singh
Late Surinder Jeet Singh
Late Ender Geet Kaur
Param Jeet Kaur & Late Harbans Singh
Aninder Jeet Singh & Jasbir Kaur

And a host of relatives and friends to mourn the loss.

PATH DA BHOG
28th June 2025, Saturday
9:30am to 11:30am
Gurdwara Sahib Klang

Contact of family member:
Indra 012 769 3076
Nermal Kaur 019 353 9538
Aninder Jeet Singh (Gary) 011 3313 5288

| Entry: 22 June 2025 | Source: Family

