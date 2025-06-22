Amarjeet Singh (1961 – 2025), Bata / Johore Baru

AMARJEET SINGH S/O LATE SANTOKH SINGH (BATA)
Parents: Late Santokh Singh (Ex-Bata) & Late Pretam Kaur
Masai / Johore Baru | Village: Rampura Phul
10.9.1961 – 13.6.2025
Wife: Indra Ramakrishnan
Children: Gurjeet Singh
Siblings & Spouses
Nermal Kaur & Sukhdev Singh
Late Surinder Jeet Singh
Late Ender Geet Kaur
Param Jeet Kaur & Late Harbans Singh
Aninder Jeet Singh & Jasbir Kaur
And a host of relatives and friends to mourn the loss.
PATH DA BHOG
28th June 2025, Saturday
9:30am to 11:30am
Gurdwara Sahib Klang
Contact of family member:
Indra 012 769 3076
Nermal Kaur 019 353 9538
Aninder Jeet Singh (Gary) 011 3313 5288
