The ‘pehchanea menu’ scam calls

Panjabi-speaking Malaysians are being warned to stay alert against a new wave of scam calls that begin with a familiar greeting: “Pehchanea menu?” (“Recognise me?”).

The callers typically claim to be relatives or friends from India or Canada, hoping to trick victims into engaging in conversation and eventually parting with money.

“These are not long-lost relatives or well-wishers. They are scammers who have found yet another way to target our community,” cautioned one recipient of such a call.

The modus operandi is simple. The scammer dials from an overseas or even local number, greets the recipient in Panjabi, and casually asks: “Ki haal hai Uncle/Aunty/Paaji/Bhainji? Pehchaaniya?” (How are you, Uncle/Aunty/Brother/Sister? Recognise me?).

If the victim responds with confusion—“Nahi, kaun hai?” (No, who is this?)—the caller presses on with lines such as: “Ki gall ji, sanu bhul gaye?” (What’s this, you’ve forgotten me?). The goal is to build enough trust to manipulate victims into sharing personal details or sending money.

Asia Samachar spoke to a number of Malaysians who have received those calls. Thankfully, none of them have fallen victim. But we have heard one other or two cases where the callers have managed to wrangle a few thousand ringgit from their victims.

CALL NO 1:

“I got a call. I didn’t hang up. He said he’s my relative coming to M’sia. I said ‘welcome’. He said he’s doing really well and if I need any financial help, call him. In his next call, he claims he’s in jail because of a car accident and needs $4,000 Canadian to bail him out. I said “Sorry” & blocked the number.”

Jokingly, the recipient added that he has now lost a Canada relative who would have remitted to him money if he had asked.

CALL NO 2:

“My cousin in India got a call from another one of our “cousins” from UK out of the blue. Said he was in a pub brawl and someone fell and died. He has been arrested with a few others. He is now in the police car and they are asking 5,000 pounds to let me go. Please bank in to the policeman’s account. Passed phone to policeman to give bank details. My cousin had assumed who he was and asked are you Ranjit. He said, ‘Yes, paaji. Tuseen mainu pehchhan liya. Please help me. Please don’t tell anyone.’

“My cousin asked his son to take him to the bank. He was excited. For the first this long-lost cousin is asking for help. Must help. The son became suspicious and called Ranjit. It turned out that Ranjit was happily having dinner at home!”

Lesson from the call: Always verify, especially when they ask for money or financial details.

CALL NO 3:

“I received a call last week.. He asked me several times, Pehchanea menu. When I said no, he tried again. When I tried to politely rebuff him and ask him to disclose who he is, he claimed he is my petijah [niece] – Rani’s son from Canada. I told him I don’t know any Rani in Canada. He got annoyed and asked me to cut the line if I don’t want to continue with the conversation. Now I realise that it was a scam.”

CALL NO 4:

“I thought it was a random call from someone in Canada because I have loads of relatives from India residing in Canada now. Many of them I don’t even know. I get introduced to them at weddings in Punjab.

CALL NO 5:

“I received a call from someone who claimed to be my cousin’s son from Canada. He requested for financial assistance. I told him ‘No’. The next call was vulgar.”

Have you received such a call? Do share your experience.

