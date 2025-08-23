Trump nominates close aide Sergio Gor to be next US ambassador to India

By Asia Samachar | India |

Sergio Gor, a close aide of President Donald Trump who is currently the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, may become the next US ambassador to India.

Trump has nominated Gor, whom he described as a ‘great friend’, to oversee frosty US-India relations that have worsened with the planned doubling of US tariffs on goods from India next week.

“Sergio is a great friend, who has been at my side for many years. He worked on my Historic Presidential Campaigns, published my Best Selling Books, and ran one of the biggest Super PACs, which supported our Movement,” Trump said, lauding Gor’s work in hiring staff for his second term.

“For the most populous Region in the World, it is important that I have someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda and help us, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN,” Trump said in a post on his Truth Social account.

He would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asian affairs, Trump added.

