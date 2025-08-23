MAPD donates RM55,000 to support education initiatives

Rajpal Singh (4th from left) presenting MAPD mock cheque to MSEAF representatives, including recently retired Federal Court judge Harmindar Singh Dhaliwal (6th from left) who is a trustee – Photo: MAPD

The Malaysian Association of Punjabi Dignitaries (MAPD) has raised RM55,000 in support of two education-based organisations.

The funds were presented to the Malayan Sikhs Education Aid Fund (MSEAF) and the Tara Foundation during MAPD’s 2025 gala dinner held on July 17 in Kuala Lumpur.

MAPD comprises Malaysian Punjabis who have been conferred Datukships or higher honours by the federal or state governments.

Leading the association for the 2024–2026 term is lawyer Rajpal Singh, who also serves as president of Gurdwara Sahib Sentul.

Other key officer bears are Harban Singh (VP), Dr Amarjit Singh Gill (VP), Jarnail Singh Daliwal (Secretary General), Mohd Salim Mohd Rafik (Assistant Secretary General) and Kevin Jit Singh (Treasurer).

Its committee members are Ramesh Kodammal, Majid Manjit Bin Abdullah, Dr Mahinder Singh Marne, Dr Jekinder Singh, Baldev Singh Randhawa, Baldev Singh Kailay, Harvinder Kaur Bhall and Gordev Singh.

