To “die while alive” means to dissolve ego and attachments, awaken to our divine nature, and merge with the Supreme while still in the body. This brings fearlessness, peace, and freedom from rebirth—the true goal of human life. BHUPINDER 'BO' SINGH inspects this seemingly sounding paradoxical phrase.

Core Idea: “Dead While Alive”. This phrase sounds paradoxical but, in Gurbani (Sikh scripture), it means ‘dying to ego and material desires while the body still lives’. Guru Ji teaches that real life begins only after this inner death: — “Mooae bin jeevan naahee” – Without dying (to self-will), there is no life (SGGS 655). Understanding Death: Spiritual death occurs whenever one forgets the Creator or lives under lust, anger, greed, attachment, and pride. This can happen repeatedly during physical life. Dying While Alive: Ego-Death: To be ‘dead while alive’ is to let ego, pride, and attachment die while physically alive. This transforms identity from body-centered to spirit-centered, initiating spiritual awakening. Spiritual Awakening and Merger: Ego-dissolution allows the soul (atma) to merge with the Supreme Soul (Parmatma), ending the cycle of birth and death (reincarnation). Jeevan Mukti: Liberation While Alive: A person who is “dead while alive” achieves Jeevan Mukat (liberation in life). Human Opportunity and Responsibility: Human birth is rare and spiritually precious. Wasting life on worldly pursuits without cultivating love for God leads to continued reincarnation and suffering. Conclusion: Physical death is inevitable; fear of it fades when the soul is united with the Divine. True life is a spiritual journey: Die to ego and desires; Live in God’s remembrance; and attain Jeevan Mukti and eternal bliss while alive. Guru Ji calls us to start this inward journey now, so that the “death” we meet is not an end but the completion of life’s purpose.

The concept of Dead while Alive appears as an unbelievable paradox, because both the terms are mutually incompatible. It makes us ponder how one can be alive when one is dead? In this piece we will explore what Guru Ji means by being dead while alive. We will also explore what is achieved when we can be alive while dead. Gurbani gives us an inkling that there is no life without dying in these words:

ਮੂਏ ਬਿਨੁ ਜੀਵਨੁ ਨਾਹੀ ॥੧॥

“Mooae bin jeevan naahee ||1||”​​​​​(SGGS, Pg. No. 655)

Translation: But without dying (to self-will), there is no life. ||1||​

The world reality is that the very mention of the word ‘death’ sends chills of fear down the spine. It becomes a taboo subject instantly in any conversation, immediately the efforts are made to change the topic of conversation to a more pleasant and enjoyable topic. Even people will implore you to talk about something nice. But death is an inevitable part of life, as it isephemeral. Whosoever is born in this world comes with an expiry date, called death. It is certain but still the humans have a fear of death, as nobody knows what happens afterwards,because nobody has come back to share that experience. Additionally, all humans have this innate desire to live forever.In the hospitals we can see terminal patients being kept alive, as death is considered as a medical defeat by the doctors and by the family of the patients. Gurbani shares this as aspect in these words:

ਜਗਿ ਮਰਣੁ ਨ ਭਾਇਆ ਨਿਤ ਆਪੁ ਲੁਕਾਇਆ ਮਤ ਜਮੁ ਪਕਰੈ ਲੈ ਜਾਇ ਜੀਉ ॥

“Jag maran na bhaiaa nit aap lukaiaa mat jam pakarailai jai jeeau ||”​

(SGGS, Pg. No. 447)​

Translation: In this world no one likes death; they (all) try to hide from it. Because they are afraid that the Messenger of Death might catch them and take it away.

What is Death?

Death is the cessation of vital functions of the human body.But that is the death of physical body alone. Besides there is another type of death, when the person forgets the Creator. This death can happen many times while being bodily alive. Guru Nanak Ji has put that idea as:

ਆਖਾ ਜੀਵਾ ਵਿਸਰੈ ਮਰਿ ਜਾਉ ॥ ​​​​​​

“Aakhaan jeevaa visarai mur jaa–o||”​​​​(SGGS, Pg. No. 9)

Translation: When I (remember and) utter then I live (spiritually), forgetting I die.

So far we have seen death as related to the body as physical death then the spiritual death in forgetting the Creator. Buthuman creation has another dimension besides the body and mind to it, which is the soul, which Gurbani calls Jeeau or Jot. Gurbani clarifies it as:

ਜੀਉ ਪਾਇ ਪਿੰਡੁ ਜਿਨਿ ਸਾਜਿਆ ਦਿਤਾ ਪੈਨਣੁ ਖਾਣੁ ॥

“Jeeau pai pi(n)dd jin saajiaa dhitaa painan khaan||”​​(SGGS, Pg. No. 619)

Translation: The One who fashioned the body and placed the soul within, who gives you clothing and nourishment (as well).

That is the soul, when it departs from the body it dies. It has emanated from Infinite, who is deathless, so it possesses the same characteristic of its Creator, of being deathless.

Physical death is not betrayal of life, but it is part of it. Every living being born, with certainty he/she will die one day.Gurbani shares that reality as:

ਮਰਣੁ ਲਿਖਾਇ ਮੰਡਲ ਮਹਿ ਆਏ ॥

“Maran likhai mandal meh aae ||” ​​​​​(SGGS. Pg. No. 685)

Translation: Destined only to die, one comes into the world.

Death is certain, but circumstances are uncertain. How will the death come? When and Where? Under what situation? Allunknown. So, human nature is to worry about those circumstances. Guru Ji has noticed it and put the observations as:

ਕਿਆ ਜਾਣਾ ਕਿਵ ਮਰਹਗੇ ਕੈਸਾ ਮਰਣਾ ਹੋਇ ॥

“Kiya Jaana Kiv marrangae, kaisa marna hai||”​​​(SGGS. Pg. No. 555)

Translation: What do I know, how I will die, under what circumstances will it be?

Gurbani tells us that there can be uncertainties of circumstances, but it is inevitable, and even with our best efforts it reality cannot be averted. The actual time may be unknown,which could be as close as the next breath or it could be far enough. Gurbani further says that all human beings – the poor and the wealthy, the ruled and rulers, the ordinary folk and the religious – are merely awaiting their turn. None can step out of the queue. Gurbani says that there is no need to fear something that is certain and unavoidable. We must accept physical death as the natural end of the life cycle.

But the spiritual death happens to us every day, numerous times when we forget our Creator, make compromises in life on principles, acquiesce to weird requests, or exercise our lust, greed, anger, attachment or pride only to fulfill our wishes and desires. That reality is experienced because we were under the allure of a future reward, such as prestigious position, honor and recognition with accolades, financial gains, or when we fail to live in the present moment – NOW. Gurbani says that spiritual death is avoidable, work on it.

Dead being Alive

We have seen that Guru Ji says without being dead while alive there is no life. As the body is alive so what died?

ਹਉ ਨ ਮੂਆ ਮੇਰੀ ਮੁਈ ਬਲਾਇ ॥ ਓਹੁ ਨ ਮੂਆ ਜੋ ਰਹਿਆ ਸਮਾਇ ॥

“Hau na mooaa meree muiee balai || Oh na mooaa jo rahiaa samai ||”

​​​​​​​​​(SGGS. Pg. No. 152)

Translation: I have not died – that evil nature within me has died. The One who is pervading everywhere does not die.

Guru Ji is talking about the death of pride of possessions,which dies at physical death as well as when a person is dead being alive. Guru Ji wants us to remember death plus becomedead to desires, wants, worldly possessions, achievements, status in society etc. When we start living not as a body but as a spiritual being, an inner transformation takes place. When that takes place we become spiritually strong not just to face the undaunted challenges of life but toughened enough to not to let the circumstances impair our faith, commitment or mental calmness. That inner connection initiates spiritual awakeningwithin.

Spiritual Awakening

Guru Ji has provided the answer in the next line by saying what can be done to overcome those anxieties associated with uncertainties surrounding the circumstances of spiritual death. The answer is spiritual awakening through remembrance of the Creator which will efface those concerns:

ਜੇ ਕਰਿ ਸਾਹਿਬੁ ਮਨਹੁ ਨ ਵੀਸਰੈ ਤਾ ਸਹਿਲਾ ਮਰਣਾ ਹੋਇ ॥

“Jae kar sahib munaho naa veesarai thaa sahilaamaranaa hoae||”​​​​​​​​​​​​​(SGGS. Pg. No. 555)

Translation: If I do not forget the Master (God) from my mind, then my death will be easy.

When God is in the awareness then the obsession with the body or the self is removed, then we start living as spiritual beings. The ego is the hurdle in spiritual awakening as it does not wish to die. Ego-death implies experiencing a “dying-while-alive”. It is a process of ego-dissolution or dis-identification from the body which takes place while physically alive. Gurbani shares the potential growth that can take place when we get rid of our self-will or ego.

ਹਉਮੈ ਜਾਈ ਤਾ ਕੰਤ ਸਮਾਈ ॥

“Haumai jaiee taa ka(n)t samaiee ||”​​​​(SGGS. Pg. No. 750)

Translation: But if she gets rid of her ego, then she (all humans are brides) merges in her Husband Lord.

What happens when ego is rid, Guru Ji answers in next line as:

ਤਉ ਕਾਮਣਿ ਪਿਆਰੇ ਨਵ ਨਿਧਿ ਪਾਈ ॥੬॥

“Tau kaaman piaare nav nidh paiee ||6||” ​​​(SGGS. Pg. No. 750)

Translation: Only then can the soul-bride merge with her Beloved – God, the source of nine treasures. ||6||

When ego is not rid while alive, then what happens to soul after death is depicted as:

ਜੰਮਣੁ ਮਰਣੁ ਨ ਚੂਕਈ ਫਿਰਿ ਫਿਰਿ ਆਵੈ ਜਾਇ ॥੫॥

“Ja(n)man maran na chookiee fir fir aavai jai ||5||”​​(SGGS. Pg. No. 750)

Translation: Their births and deaths do not cease; over and over again, they come and go in reincarnation. ||5||

In SGGS the soul (atma also jot) has been compared to a bride and God (Parmatma) is considered as the Groom. The atma in its pristine form is as pure as the Parmatma but being in the company of the sensory organs of the body, it is affected by the experiences of the body organs. The purpose of human birth is to reunite the atma with Parmatma, which happens only at the soul level. However, because of a characteristic affliction to ego, humans have been experiencing separation. This gulf has been called the ਭਵਸਾਗਰ (Bhavsaagar) or ਭਉਜਲ (Bhaujal) in Gurbani, both the terms mean the worldly ocean. It has also been compared to a wall/curtain, again indicating the separation. If that separation is bridged, reunion is possible. Once the merger takes place while alive, separation is over thus the purpose of life has been achieved. Human life is a soul journey which then takes place and separation is bridged by giving up the ego, the cause of the separation.

ਆਤਮਾ ਪਰਾਤਮਾ ਏਕੋ ਕਰੈ ॥ ਅੰਤਰ ਕੀ ਦੁਬਿਧਾ ਅੰਤਰਿ ਮਰੈ ॥੧॥

“Atma partama eko karai || Antar kee dhubidhaa a(n)tar marai ||1||”(SGGS, Pg. No. 661)

Translation: His soul and the Supreme Soul become one. His duality within his mind is dead (and gone).

When the atma (soul) merges with the Pramatma (Supreme Soul/God) then the soul sees entire creation made of one substance, God’s light. When that is experienced the life’sjourney is completed. The journey started with a quest to find out who I am. The soul eventually disidentified itself from bodyto soul and then connected with the Cosmic consciousness and finally merged in it. Now it just sees the entire creation made of one substance only – His Light. The declaration of successful completion of this journey has been painted in these words.

ਸਫਲ ਸਫਲ ਭਈ ਸਫਲ ਜਾਤ੍ਰਾ ॥ ਆਵਣ ਜਾਣ ਰਹੇ ਮਿਲੇ ਸਾਧਾ ॥੧॥ ਰਹਾਉਦੂਜਾ ॥੧॥੩॥

“Safal safal bhiee safal jaatraa || aavan jaan rahe mile saadhaa ||1|| rahaau dhoojaa||1||3||”​​​​​​​​​​(SGGS, Pg. No. 686)

Translation: My journey (Yatra), my life pilgrimage, has become fruitful, fruitful, fruitful. My comings and goings have ended, since I met the Holy Saint (Guru). ||1||Second Pause||1||3||

Through Guru’s blessings the soul’s journey was undertaken and successfully completed. Kabir Ji, who completed his own journey in life while alive, has shared hisexperience in these words:

ਸਦ ਜੀਵਨੁ ਭਲੋ ਕਹਾਂਹੀ ॥ ਮੂਏ ਬਿਨੁ ਜੀਵਨੁ ਨਾਹੀ ॥੧॥

“Sadh jeevan bhalo kahaa(n)hee. Mooe bin jeevan naahee||1||” (SGGS, Pg. No. 655)

Translation: People talk about the desire to live foreveras a nice life, but without dying (to the mind), there is no life(forever). ||1||

In the concluding lines he shares that only those exceptional ones are those who transform themselvessuccessfully while alive, enjoying eternal bliss in these words:

ਜੋ ਜੀਵਨ ਮਰਨਾ ਜਾਨੈ ॥ ਸੋ ਪੰਚ ਸੈਲ ਸੁਖ ਮਾਨੈ ॥

“Joe jeevan maranaa jaanai || So panch sail sukh maanai||”​(SGGS, Pg. No. 655)

Translation: Those selected few, who know how to die while yet alive, enjoy great peace.

Here the prerequisite of spiritual life has been shared, which is called dying of the mind, to live for eternity. One who successfully learns the art of eliminating egoism, starts leading a spiritual life, enjoys the undiminishable spiritual happiness of the saints.

The Other Side of the Coin

When one becomes dead to material desires while alive, it has been defined by another special term called Jeevan Mukat(ਜੀਵਨ ਮੁਕਤਿ), which is defined as:

ਜੀਵਨ ਮੁਕਤਿ ਸੋ ਆਖੀਐ ਮਰਿ ਜੀਵੈ ਮਰੀਆ ॥

“Jeevan mukat so aakheeaai mar jeevai mareeaa||”​​(SGGS, Pg. No. 448)

Translation: Those who die, and remain dead while yet alive, are said to be Jeevan Mukat, liberated while yet alive.

When the person is still bodily alive, then what died has been clarified as:

ਮਾਨ ਮੋਹ ਦੋਨੋ ਕਉ ਪਰਹਰਿ ਗੋਬਿੰਦ ਕੇ ਗੁਨ ਗਾਵੈ ॥ ਕਹੁ ਨਾਨਕ ਇਹ ਬਿਧਿ ਕੋਪ੍ਰਾਨੀ ਜੀਵਨ ਮੁਕਤਿ ਕਹਾਵੈ ॥੨॥੨॥

“Maan moh dhono kau parahar gobi(n)dh ke gun gaavai || kahu naanak ieh bidh ko praanee jeevan mukatkahaavai ||2||2||”​​​​​(SGGS, Pg. No. 831)

Translation: One who has abandoned ego and attachment, sings praises of the Lord of the Universe. Says Nanak, the mortal who does this is said to be ‘jeevan mukat’ – liberated while still alive. ||2||2||

Basically, “I” has gone out of his/her inner self and only “You” remains. The duality between me and the other is also gone along with it. When You alone remains then whatever is done while bodily alive is to serve One (You) alone. When Youis admired and remembered its imprints get imbued within. It is like facing the Sun, getting drenched in Sunrays is the outcome.So, what resides within ‘jeevan mukat’ is:

ਜੀਵਨ ਮੁਕਤਿ ਜਿਸੁ ਰਿਦੈ ਭਗਵੰਤੁ ॥

“Jeevan mukat jis ridhai bhagava(n)t ||”​​​​(SGGS, Pg. No. 294)

Translation: He (alone) is Jeevan Mukat – liberated while yet alive; the Creator God abides in his heart.

And:

ਜਿਨੀ ਆਤਮੁ ਚੀਨਿਆ ਪਰਮਾਤਮੁ ਸੋਈ ॥

“Jinee aatam cheeniaa paramaatam soiee||”​​​(SGGS, Pg. No. 294)

Translation: Those people who have tasted their spiritual life, only those people know God.

Human life is a journey, and its success lies in arriving back to the original abode ਨਿਜ ਘਰ (Nij Ghar) while alive, that is back in Pramatma, the source from where it started. Thus, it ends the cycle of further births. In this way when the soul experiences Supreme Soul within, then love for Parmatma (God) arises in the heart (and there is no need to wonder around).

ਆਤਮੇ ਨੋ ਆਤਮੇ ਦੀ ਪ੍ਰਤੀਤਿ ਹੋਇ ਤਾ ਘਰ ਹੀ ਪਰਚਾ ਪਾਇ ॥

“Aatame no aatame dhee prateet hoi taa ghar heeparachaa pai ||”​

​​​​​​​​​(SGGS, Pg. No. 87)

Translation: When the individual soul experiences the Supreme Soul within, then it shall obtain realization within (and not look outside).

Failure of the soul to merge with the Creator results in further reincarnations and the atma has to try and get human birth to be able to enter the Nij Ghar. That is because it is only in human birth that one can understand God’s virtues, try to emulate them and thus be entitled to the reunion. Gurbani questions the life devoid of devotional love:

ਜਨਮੇ ਕਾ ਫਲੁ ਕਿਆ ਗਣੀ ਜਾਂ ਹਰਿ ਭਗਤਿ ਨ ਭਾਉ ॥

“Janmae kaa fal kya gaṇee jaa har bhagat nabhaao||”​​(SGGS, Pg. No. 1411)

Translation: What is the rewards of this human life, if one does not feel love and devotion to God?

Gurbani has shared the unique human opportunity in these words:

ਲਖ ਚਉਰਾਸੀਹ ਜੋਨਿ ਸਬਾਈ ॥ ਮਾਣਸ ਕਉ ਪ੍ਰਭਿ ਦੀਈ ਵਡਿਆਈ ॥ ਇਸੁ ਪਉੜੀ ਤੇ ਜੋ ਨਰੁ ਚੂਕੈ ਸੋ ਆਇ ਜਾਇ ਦੁਖੁ ਪਾਇਦਾ ॥੨॥ ੫॥

“Lakh chauraaseeh jon sabaiee || Maanas kau prabhdheeiee vaddiaaiee || Eis pauRee te jo nar chookai so aai jai dhukh paidhaa ||2||”​​​(SGGS, Pg. No. 1075)

Translation: There are 8.4 million life forms, but the Creator has granted glory to human birth. If the soul loses this opportunity it suffers many more births and deaths.

Conclusion

The thought of being dead while alive is scary, but Guru Ji is not talking about physical death. Guru Ji is talking about being dead to material desires and aspirations, thus living a spiritual life while alive. Life is a (spiritual) journey, and when we understand this, then we shift our focus from worldly wealth and possessions to yearn for real wealth that we can take with us even after physical death. Guru Ji is telling us that we are spiritual beings having human life journeys. When we make that journey ‘jeevtaiaa mur raheeai (ਜੀਵਤਿਆ ਮਰਿ ਰਹੀਐ)’ and become ‘jeevan mukat (ਜੀਵਨ ਮੁਕਤਿ)’ then we have completed that journey while alive, so there is no fear of physical death. The benefit of this death is cessation of transmigration, merger in the Supreme Spirit while alive, and experience of bliss in life. Let us start this journey in life.

As long as we identify with the body and the world of physical objects, there will be a constant fear of death as well as of losing the possessions. Guru Ji wants us to turn inward,looking within, discover our authentic Nature (by Self-realization), experience it and merge in God.

Bhupinder ‘Bo’ Singh, Houston. Born in Bhamo, Myanmar, he now lives in Houston, US, where he runs a manufacturing company formed with his son. A mechanical engineer by training, he has authored a number of books, including Connecting with the Master – A collection of essays on topics related to Sikhism (2006) and In Bully’s Eyes – An Illustrated Children’s book on Bullying (2019).

