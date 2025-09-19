Rajindar Kor Babu Bachan Singh Dala (1943 – 2025), Rawang

Rajindar Kor A/p Babu Bachan Singh Dala

(10.04.1943 – 18.09.2025)

(Rawang)

Passed away peacefully on 18th September 2025

The Wake & Final Rites will be at Shamshan Bhoomi, Jalan Loke Yew, Kuala Lumpur on Sunday, 21st of September 2025 at 2pm – 4pm

She will be deeply missed by her beloved husband Sukhdev Singh (ex President of Gurdwara Sahib Sg Besi, Shapha)

Children & Spouses

Kuldeep Kaur & Paul,

Manjit Kaur,

Late Ranjit Singh,

Jagjit Singh,

Mohanjit Singh

Grandchildren

Jasmine Kaur, Renee Kaur

Brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces in-laws & friends

For more information, please contact:

+60 12-323 9777 (Jagjit Singh)

+60 19-668 8183 (Mohanjit Singh)

| Entry: 19 Sept 2025 | Source: Family

