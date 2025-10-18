First Mithi Yaad: Mata Ranjit Kaur (1938 – 2024)

First Mithey Yaad | 1st Year Anniversary

Sahej Path Da Bhog

Mata Ranjit Kaur

w/o late Naranjan Singh Bhandal (Rawang)

28.4.1938 – 6.12.2024

“Your steady hands have shaped our way, Through darkest night, to brightest day.

The strength we hold, the dreams we chase, Are born from love within your grace”

From Ham, Baljit, Sheen, Rano and Vimy

Parents: Late Sardar Briam Singh Toor Ji & Late Sardarni Than Kaur Ji

PATH DA BHOG

Saturday, 8th November 2025, 9am to 12 noon

Gurdwara Sahib Polis, Jalan Parlimen, Kuala Lumpur

Missed by family and friends.

Contact: Ham (012 205 2588), Vimy (019 369 2692)

Note: Gurdwara parking limited, suggest the parking lot opposite Aswara Malaysia.

Entry: 14 Oct 2025

