Have we failed our children? Turning grief into action

To every parent who feels overwhelmed, I understand the fear of invading your child's privacy. But this isn't about invasion; it's about active inclusion. You must immerse yourself in their world to keep them safe.

By Randave Singh | Letter to Editor |

Have we failed our children? It’s time to stop the blame and start protecting

The recent, unthinkable tragedies involving our teenagers have ripped a hole through the heart of our nation. As a parent of two teenagers, my initial shock and deep sorrow quickly gave way to a primal, desperate question: Who is to blame?

It is a natural human reflex to seek a culprit, the school, the parents, the ministry, some higher power. We want logic in the face of the senseless. We seek closure through accountability.

But the hard truth, the one that forces us to look inward, is that there isn’t one simple answer. And until we accept that this crisis is not the result of a single failure but a societal breakdown, a gap in our collective safety net, we will continue to be haunted by tragedy. This can happen to any child, anywhere. We need to stop the blame game and start building barriers.

Inclusion, Not Invasion.

My advice to parents: Inclusion, not invasion.The first and most critical defense starts at home.

To every parent who feels overwhelmed, I understand the fear of invading your child’s privacy. But this isn’t about invasion; it’s about active inclusion. You must immerse yourself in their world to keep them safe.

Be a Digital Citizen: You need to know more than just their school schedule. Learn their latest Gen Z slang. Know the games they play, the social media platforms they use, and the conversations they’re having online. This takes tact and patience, but it is a non-negotiable responsibility. You cannot protect them from threats you don’t understand.

Create a Safe Space: Your child must know they can talk to you about anything, peer pressure, a frightening online interaction, or mental health struggles, without fear of punishment or dismissal. That trust is their lifeline.

The School’s Mandate: An Ecosystem of Care

The educational system cannot handle this alone, but it is a critical partner.

Parents, you must not leave everything to the teachers. Be part of the ecosystem. Know their teachers, their friends, and what is happening in the school environment. Join the Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG). If you see something concerning, voice it out constructively. These are your children.

For the schools, the mandate is clear: they must be centers of comprehensive care, not just academics. Teenagers are hormonally charged and navigating complex emotional terrain. Schools must be equipped to counsel, educate, and provide safe spaces for students who are struggling. This means dedicated resources for mental health, not just a reactive approach after a crisis.

A Societal Call to Action

Our ultimate failure isn’t in assigning the wrong blame; it’s in not prioritizing our children above all else.

We need to treat the epidemic of teen mental distress and youth violence as the public health emergency it is. This requires resources, political will, and a fundamental shift in our priorities. We must demand that technology companies do more to protect young users, and we must rebuild the strong community bonds that catch children before they fall.

Let the grief we feel now not lead to finger-pointing, but to resolute, unified action. We can do better. We must do better. Our children are counting on it.

RELATED STORY:

Beware! Our children live in two equally important worlds (Asia Samachar, 16 Jan 2023)

Sikh mum helps children thrive in a digital world (Asia Samachar, 9 Jun 2021)

ASIA SAMACHAR is an online newspaper for Sikhs / Punjabis in Southeast Asia and beyond. You can leave your comments at our website, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. We will delete comments we deem offensive or potentially libelous. You can reach us via WhatsApp +6017-335-1399 or email: asia.samachar@gmail.com. For obituary announcements, click here