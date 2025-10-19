Santokh Singh (1934 – 2025), Port Klang

Santokh Singh s/o Gujjar Singh
5.7.1934 – 19.10.2025
Port Klang
Wife: Late Mirro Kaur d/o Gurcharn Singh
Children / Spouses:
Late Pyara Singh
Darbara Singh (Son) and Gurdeep Kaur (Spouse)
Swaran Kaur (Daughter) and Harbans Singh (Spouse)
Daljit Kaur (Daughter) and Basant Singh (Spouse)
Jasbir Kaur (Daughter) and Lackbeer Singh (Spouse)
Jaswinder Kaur (Daughter) and Jagjit Singh (Spouse)
Jaswinder Kaur (Daughter) and Joginder Singh (Spouse)
Grandchildren:
1) Dalvinder Singh
2) Hariqbal Singh
3) Simerpreet Kaur
4) Talwinderjit Kaur
5) Harenjit Kaur
6) Cheranpal Singh
7) Gurmeet Singh
8) Gurpreet Singh
9) Nashwinderjit Kaur
10) Rashpreetpal Kaur
LAST RITES
Sunday, 20 October 2025
12:00 noon: Cortege will leave from from residence to Fairy Park Crematorium Klang
PATH DA BHOG
Sunday, 2 November 2025
10am to 12pm: Kirtan & Path da Bhog
Contact details
Dalbara (Pole) 014 644 9445
Gurmeet 012 925 6350
Gurpreet 011 2638 2986
Your love and warmth will be deeply missed. We love you dearly and will cherish the memories, keeping them alive in our hearts always.
Link to posting at Facebook and Instagram
