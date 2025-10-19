Santokh Singh (1934 – 2025), Port Klang

Santokh Singh s/o Gujjar Singh

5.7.1934 – 19.10.2025

Port Klang

Wife: Late Mirro Kaur d/o Gurcharn Singh

Children / Spouses:

Late Pyara Singh

Darbara Singh (Son) and Gurdeep Kaur (Spouse)

Swaran Kaur (Daughter) and Harbans Singh (Spouse)

Daljit Kaur (Daughter) and Basant Singh (Spouse)

Jasbir Kaur (Daughter) and Lackbeer Singh (Spouse)

Jaswinder Kaur (Daughter) and Jagjit Singh (Spouse)

Jaswinder Kaur (Daughter) and Joginder Singh (Spouse)

Grandchildren: Dalvinder Singh, Hariqbal Singh, Simerpreet Kaur, Talwinderjit Kaur, Harenjit Kaur, Cheranpal Singh, Gurmeet Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Nashwinderjit Kaur, Rashpreetpal Kaur

LAST RITES

Sunday, 20 October 2025

12:00 noon: Cortege will leave from from residence to Fairy Park Crematorium Klang

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 2 November 2025

10am to 12pm: Kirtan & Path da Bhog

Contact details

Dalbara (Pole) 014 644 9445

Gurmeet 012 925 6350

Gurpreet 011 2638 2986

Your love and warmth will be deeply missed. We love you dearly and will cherish the memories, keeping them alive in our hearts always.

| Entry: 19 Oct 2025 | Source: Family

