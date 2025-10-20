India takes home Mrs Universe crown

Sherry Sikandar Singh wins Mrs Universe 2025

By Asia Samachar | India |

Sherry Sikandar Singh made history as the first Indian woman to bring back the Mrs Universe 2025 crown. The mother-of-one stood against 120 women from across the globe at the 48th edition of the pageant, held at Okada in Manila, Philippines, earlier this month.

