Jagmohan Kaur (1984 – 2026), Klang

Jagmohan Kaur

Parent: Late Sardar Sohan Singh & Late Sardarni Tharlonchan Kaur (Nikki)

Granddaughter of Late Sardar Prytam Singh and Late Sardarni Piaro Kaur (Taman Sri Sentosa, Old Klang Road)

30.11.1984 – 14.2.2026

Husband: Randheer Singh

Daughter: Gursimran Kaur

LAST RITES:

Monday, 16th February 2026

2.30pm: Cortège leaves from No. 15, Lorong Sentosa 39-A, Taman Bunga Melur, 41050 Klang

https://share.google/Izotu02j1MTBU07ak

3.30pm: Cremation (saskaar) at Simpang Lima Crematorium Klang, Jalan Bukit Kubur, Kawasan 1, 41200 Klang, Selangor

https://share.google/CfGgXd9i7fEUXXgMB

PATH DA BHOG

Sunday, 1st March 2026

From 4.00pm to 6.00pm

Gurdwara Sahib Klang

Contact:

Randheer Singh: ±6012 599 9104

Navjot Singh: ±6017 396 9069

Amanpreet Kaur: ±6012 464 2510

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend the cremation service.

| Entry: 15 February 2026 | Source: Family

