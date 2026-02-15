A must-watch list of top Pakistani dramas

Mahwash’s watchlist for Pakistani dramas. Right: Saba Qamar stars as Jahan Ara in Muamma

Pakistan has produced some compelling dramas that are easily accessible online. But are they all worth watching?

“A lot of people tell me that Pakistani dramas are bad. Okay, some of them are. But not all of them. Some are really, really good — and far better than many Bollywood productions and even some mainstream Hollywood films,” said Mahwash Ajaz, editor-in-chief and founder of The Expat Story.

According to the Dubai-based editor, dismissing the entire industry overlooks a body of work that consistently delivers strong storytelling, layered characters and social commentary.

Here is Mahwash’s must-watch list.

Muamma Neeli Kothi Kafeel Ghulam Badshah Sundri Sharpasand Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Aik Aur Pakeezah

