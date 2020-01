IN LOVING MEMORY: Paramjit Kaur (1932-2019), Kuantan

1st YEAR BARSI: Path Da Bhog on 12 January 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Kuantan, from 9 am to 11.30 am, followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

1st YEAR BARSI: Path Da Bhog on 12 January 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Kuantan, from 9 am to 11.30 am, followed by Guru Ka Langgar | Malaysia

In Loving Memory of Our Beloved Mother

MATA PARAMJIT KAUR

d/o Late Keshar Singh w/o Late Rattan Singh

Departed 15th April 2019.

Deeply missed by family, relatives and friends.

Path da Bhog will be held on 12 January 2020 (Sunday) at Gurdwara Sahib Kuantan from 9 am to 11.30 am followed by Guru Ka Langgar.

Please treat this as a personal invitation.

For further inquiries:

Dr. Bhajan Singh – 0139276292

Nirmal Kaur – 0162606292

| Entry: 6 Jan 2020 | Source: Family