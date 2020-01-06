Sikh youth on pre-wedding shopping shot dead in Peshawar

By Asia Samachar Team | PAKISTAN |

A Pakistan Sikh youth, who had reportedly worked for six years in Malaysia, was shot dead in Peshawar while said to be on a pre-wedding shopping.

Parvender Singh, whose body was found on Sunday, was believed to have been shot dead on Saturday.

Peshawar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sajjid Khan told The Dawn that Parvender, according to the FIR, had travelled to Peshawar to complete last-minute errands for his wedding, including buying gold.

“However, close to midnight on Saturday, the victim’s brother, received a call from his [Parvender’s] phone where an unidentified man told him that he had killed Parvender and where they could find his body.

“The body was later recovered from a stormwater drain on Sunday. The victim had sustained one bullet injury to the head.”

The victim had returned to Pakistan after spending six years working in Malaysia and was to be married in February, according to the newspaper report.

Parvender is the brother of Harmeet Singh who became Pakistan’s first news anchor in 2018.

The incident comes just days after the mob demonstration at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib which shocked Sikhs globally, coming just two months after the celebration of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

It later turned out that the incident was triggered by some personal dispute, and not communal or religious in nature.