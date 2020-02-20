Crowdfunding for LGBTQ Sikhs documentary

“There is hardly any documentation on the lived experiences of the queer Sikhs,” says a Sikh who identifies himself with the queer community.

A documentary, two-years in the making, intends to change that position.

Sab Rabb De Bande intends to talk about the challenges faced by the LGBTQ Sikhs and the different ways they reconcile their faith.

“This is a story that needs to be told,” says Sukhdeep Singh, editor of Gaylaxy Magazine and director of the documentary in a video.

A crowdfunding has been launched to fund the documentary now in its post-production stage.

“This is the first attempt at documenting the experiences of being LGBTQ and Sikh, and we hope that the documentary will act as a resource for various LGBTQ Sikhs across the world, and will also start a new conversation with the Sikh community in a more positive way,” according to its crowdfunding appeal.

