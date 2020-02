Ranjit Kaur (1933-2020), Cheras

SASKAAR / CREMATION: 2pm, 21 February 2020 (Friday), at DBKL Cheras Crematorium, Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur. Cortège leaves 36, Jalan Koop Cuepacs 3B, Taman Cuepacs, 43200, Cheras, at 1pm. PATH DA BHOG: 1 March 2020 (Sunday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya | Malaysia

RANJIT KAUR D/O S GEAN SINGH

(05 Aug 1933 – 19 Feb 2020)

Our beloved singing nightingale has been accepted into Waheguru Ji’s loving embrace and will be dearly missed and forever remembered.

Village: Dhon

Husband: Late Bhagwan Singh

Children / Spouses:

Narinder Singh / Saranjit Kaur

Gurbachan Singh / Surinder Kaur

Gunwant Singh / Harbhajan Kaur

Grandchildren:

Gurpreet Kaur Gill

Kushdev Singh Gill

Gurveen Kaur Gill

Tashminder Singh Gill

Saskaar / Cremation: 2pm, 21 February 2020 (Friday), at DBKL Cheras Crematorium, Jalan Kuari, Kuala Lumpur

Cortège timing: Cortège leaves 36, Jalan Koop Cuepacs 3B, Taman Cuepacs, 43200, Cheras, at 1pm

Path da Bhog: 1 March 2020 (Sunday), 10am-12pm, at Gurdwara Sahib Petaling Jaya

Contact:

Narinder Singh (Nick/Kike) 016 383 9893

Gurbachan Singh (Guru/Raj) 012 300 8880

| Entry: 20 Feb 2020 | Source: Family