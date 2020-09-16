Surjit Singh to stay on Singapore’s official interfaith council

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

Surjit Singh Wazir Singh and the other nine members of the Presidential Council for Religious Harmony will stay on for another three-year term effective yesterday (15 Sept).

Surjit, who is also the chairman of the Sikh Advisory Board (SAB), first joined the council in 2015.

The council, chaired by Supreme Court senior judge Justice Chao Hick Tin, comprises representatives from Islam, Roman Catholic, Buddhism, Protestant, Sikhism and Hinduism.

The council advises the Minister for Home Affairs on matters affecting the maintenance of religious harmony in Singapore as well as consider and make recommendations to the president on Restraining Orders issued under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act.

The other members are Singapore Mufti Mufti Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese in Singapore Archbishop William Goh, Singapore Buddhist Federation president Seck Kwang Phing, National Council of Churches of Singapore president Bishop Emeritus Wee Boon Hup, Singapore Indian Development Association trustee M Rajaram, Taoist Federation and Taoist Mission academic adviser Associate Professor Lee Cheuk Yin. Two paypersons’ representatives are Supreme Court’s Office of the Chief Justice chief executive Juthika Ramanathan (for layperson) and Singapore Management University president Prof Lily Kong.

The chairman and members were appointed by President Halimah Yacob according to the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act enacted in 1990.

