SEWA Healthcare to assist chronic and terminal illnesses patients

SKA and SEWA Healthcare to complement the government’s efforts to reach out to the needy and those with chronic and terminal illnesses

By Asia Samachar Team | SINGAPORE |

A group of healthcare professionals in the allied health, medical and nursing fields from the Sikh and the Indian diaspora have come together to lend a helping hand to community members.

They intend to pay special attention chronic and terminal illnesses.

SEWA Healthcare volunteers provide education, counselling and support to people with chronic and terminal illnesses, as well as their families and the community in order to empower them to lead quality, healthy and productive lives.

SEWA Healthcare, the community initiative, was officially launched today (Dec 6) by Dr Wan Rizal Wan Zakariah, Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar GRC.

He also witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding between SEWA Healthcare and the Singapore Khalsa Association (SKA).

SEWA Healthcare has a team of 50 dedicated volunteers and it expects the number to grow exponentially in the near future, according to a statement released by SKA.

Among others, SKA and SEWA Healthcare will jointly organise programmes and events to promote active and healthy lifestyles and lifestyle management as well as hold regular health-related sessions for the public. They will also promote and disseminate key messages on the importance of a healthy lifestyle and provide opportunities for member of the society at large to contribute to their programmes and initiatives.

In addition, the two groups will promote corporate social responsibility activities such as training and enrichment programmes. They will also reach out to and collaborate with government agencies and like-minded organisations on health-related for the society at large.

Dr Wan Rizal noted the concerns of Singapore’s ageing population which have been made more apparent by the COVID-19 pandemic and it is, thus, important to re-examine the approaches to addressing the healthcare issues facing the elderly.

Hernaikh Singh said SKA plans to organise regular medical screenings and health-related sessions for SKA’s members and the Sikh community.

“Whilst the SEWA Healthcare team will cater to the SKA membership and the Sikh community in particular, it will also reach out the larger society … We at SKA have been making significant contributions to the development of the Singapore society at large. The establishment of SEWA Healthcare will be an extension of that responsibility,” he said in the same statement.

SEWA Healthcare president Satyaprakash Tiwari said the initiative will serve to provide the necessary integration within the community in addressing its needs.

“We will work closely with the various stakeholders and constantly revitalise to work to meet the needs of the community,” he said.

